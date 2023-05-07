Michael Beale must use the final few matches of the season to give some players at Glasgow Rangers a chance to shine, especially with little left to play for.

Today's match against Aberdeen ought to be a crunch tie filled with tension as part of the title run-in, yet the Gers have fallen away in their quest for the Premiership crown will almost certainly have to settle for second place.

The clash against the Dons could give Beale a licence to drop a few players from the team and utilise a couple of young talents and certain fringe players who will be hoping to prove their worth.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Beale said: "Malik Tillman has performed well for the club but he will be ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. Borna Barisic will miss the game at the weekend, Ryan Kent has had a few issues so we will continue to monitor him."

The Englishman will surely switch things up from the Hampden debacle last week. Here’s what we are predicting…

How could Rangers line up against Aberdeen?

Allan McGregor is reaching the end of his career and Beale will most likely stick with him in goal against the Dons.

There will be a couple of changes in defence. Connor Goldson and James Tavernier will retain their positions from last weekend, though John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz will replace Ben Davies and Borna Barisic respectively, and the £5m Turkish defender could see this as a great opportunity.

Nicolas Raskin and John Lundstram will also start against Aberdeen and the Belgian in particular has been impressive since joining the Gers, averaging two tackles per game and winning 56% of his duels, giving the club some much-needed bite in the centre of the pitch.

There will be big changes across the four attacking positions from last weekend. Beale will drop Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, as the £51k-per-week duo endured woeful performances at Hampden, and with their contracts expiring shortly, they could be on the move soon.

This could be an opportunity for Beale to therefore test out a side closer to what it may look like come the start of next season.

Beale will likely deploy Todd Cantwell on the right wing and Rabbi Matondo on the left, with Fashion Sakala leading the line. This leaves a space open behind the striker and Ianis Hagi will make his first league start of the season. The £3m gem, who was dubbed “impressive” by journalist Joshua Barrie, could unlock the Aberdeen defence and cause them plenty of problems throughout the tie.

Predicted Rangers XI (4-2-3-1): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram; Cantwell, Hagi, Matondo; Sakala