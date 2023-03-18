Glasgow Rangers kept their slim Premiership title ambitions on track following yet another league victory under Michael Beale.

The 4-2 win over Motherwell was the Englishman’s 13th victory in 14 league matches since taking over the Ibrox side in November.

The worrying aspect was yet more goals conceded. This marks the seventh match where the Gers have conceded two goals under Beale and the defence will need to be vastly improved in the coming months.

There were some good performances however, with James Tavernier scoring his 98th Rangers goal, astonishing for a right-back, and he was statistically the club's best performer today with a Sofascore rating of 8.3/10, as he also chipped in with an assist, three key passes, two big chances created and 59 passes.

Todd Cantwell scored his first-ever goal for the club and although Tavernier was the standout statistically, the midfielder put in another dominant display in the middle of the pitch.

How did Todd Cantwell perform against Motherwell?

Since arriving at the club in the January transfer window, he has given the Gers that something extra in their midfield, with his dogged determination and attacking ability going down extremely well with the Ibrox faithful.

Against the Steelmen, he received a rating of 7.4/10 and constantly wanted to be on the ball, evidenced by his 81 touches in 78 minutes. The Englishman also made two key passes, created a big chance and completed three accurate long balls.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie was impressed with Cantwell during the first half, lavishing him with praise on Twitter, saying: “Cantwell is quality, improves the team regardless of where he plays.”

The 5 foot 10 dynamo was hailed for his impact by Glasgow Live's Ryan Thom, who awarded the midfielder a 9/10 match rating, while stating: 'Been a livewire since joining in January giving the midfield more energy and dynamism.'

It was another excellent showing and if the former England U21 international continues this rich vein of form, he could be one of the first names on the team sheet next season.

Beale is clearly building a team that can contend with Celtic in order to claim domestic glory and Cantwell is surely just the first of many players who will look to take Rangers to the next level.

The 25-year-old already ranks as the club's third-best Premiership performer with an overall Sofascore rating of 7.31/10, clearly proving he has settled in very well indeed.

Scoring his first goal today was testament to his recent performances and moving forward, the Englishman should be the fulcrum of the midfield.