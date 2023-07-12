Rangers are expected to come back with another bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo, with Football Scotland reporting that interest remains high in the striker.

How many goals has Danilo scored for Feyenoord?

The 24-year-old wasn't a first-team regular for Feyenoord in 2022/23, but still managed to hit the back of the net on a regular basis for the Netherlands-based club. He only started 14 games for the Dutch outfit over the course of the Eredivisie season but still managed to bag himself ten goals and three assists along the way. So while he had to make do with most of his action coming from the bench, the Brazilian made a major impact on route to a league title.

In fact, his goal contribution rate (goals + assists) stood at 0.88 per 90 as the season came to a close, which is nearly one or the other every single league game he featured in. A campaign earlier, when he featured for Jong Ajax, he managed seven goals and four assists in just nine games and averaged well over a goal contribution a game there, so is clearly extremely prolific when given a chance.

Are Rangers signing Danilo this summer?

Danilo then has caught the eye with his clinical nature in front of goal - and there has been plenty of interest from Scotland in recent weeks. Rangers have made the Brazilian a target and have already made a bid to try and sign him this summer - that offer was snubbed by Feyenoord, but it seemingly hasn't deterred the Gers from their interest in the striker.

Now, according to a report from Football Scotland, the Scottish Premiership side still want to sign him and have a "serious" interest in adding him to their squad this summer. They've yet to table another bid, but it appears as though Feyenoord are expecting the Gers to make a new one in the future.

It adds that the Netherlands-based outfit feel another bid will be "improved" on that initial offer - that perhaps goes without saying - but more importantly it could tempt them into doing business. When you consider that Danilo himself also appears to be keen on a switch to Rangers, as the idea of leading the line for SPL club appeals to him, then the Dutch giants may be resigned to selling him on this window.

It's unclear just how much Danilo may cost Rangers, should they make another bid to try and sign him. It seems their original bid was around £3.5m, so it is certainly going to have to be bigger than that amount to prompt Feyenoord into a sale. It means that the club may have to spend a significant amount in order to land the Brazilian this summer then, perhaps even up around the £5m mark.

When you consider how many goals he has scored in so little gametime though - and the fact he is still only 24-years-old - it could be a worthwhile investment. The Gers could even double their outlay in a few seasons if he continues his current trajectory.