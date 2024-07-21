Rangers are believed to be "readying a new move" to sign an attacking player this summer and have registered their interest, according to a fresh claim from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Rangers transfer news

The summer transfer window has already been a busy one at Ibrox, with numerous players brought in, from Jefte at left-back to Mohamed Diomande in midfield, who has joined on a permanent basis after being on loan last season. More business is expected, however, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The future of Rangers legend James Tavernier has been a big talking point of late, and it does feel increasingly as though he could seal a summer move away from the club where he has provided so much quality down the years. A move to Trabzonspor has been mooted, as well as a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Meanwhile, Philippe Clement is thought to be ready to reignite his interest in striker Tyrese Campbell this summer, with the 24-year-old now a free agent after departing Stoke City at the end of last season.

It could be that Diomande isn't the only former loanee who joins Rangers permanently in the coming weeks, with work still being done to try and bring in Abdallah Sima, too. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in just 17 starts in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24, and his current club Brighton could be willing to sell him for good.

Rangers prepare "new move" for 23 y/o forward

According to O'Rourke on X, Rangers are "readying a new move" for Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker, having shown plenty of interest in him last year.

In his story for Football Insider, O'Rourke claims that Rangers have appeared to make contact by registering their interest in a deal this summer.

Whittaker could be such an eye-catching addition to Clement's squad ahead of next season, as the Rangers boss looks to add more firepower to his attack. The 23-year-old Englishman could certainly bring that with him, considering his tally of 19 goals for Plymouth in the Championship last term was more than any Gers player managed in the league, with Tavernier topping the charts with 17.

The £7,500-week ace has also been lauded by Plymouth's director football, Neil Dewsnip, who heaped praise on the excellent campaign he recently enjoyed, saying: "Well done Morgan Whittaker. He has excited us here throughout the season. He has scored some amazing goals and to get selected in that team with the quality that exits in this league is a major achievement. He should be really proud of himself."

Having a relentless goalscorer next season could go a long way towards helping Rangers go one better in the league and further close the gap on Celtic, and Whittaker could be that man, coming in as a star player from the off, but also representing the long-term future.