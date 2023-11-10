Pundit Frank McAvennie has been left "amazed" by what he describes as some "strange" exit news out of Rangers.

Clement enjoys scintillating Rangers start

New Gers boss Philippe Clement, following the sacking of Michael Beale, has enjoyed a scintillating start to life at Ibrox and remains unbeaten over his first six matches in all competitions. The Belgian has overseen wins in every one of his Scottish Premiership encounters to date, while their 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts means he also has a trip to Hampden to look forward to in December.

Rangers took a big leap towards the Europa League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday evening too, with first-half goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell sealing an all-important three points.

Gers legend Ally McCoist, speaking after the win over Sparta, heaped praise on Clement for transforming the club so far.

"Rangers have looked a different side - enthusiasm, ability, determination. Guys like Sima, Cantwell, Barisic have had a bit of a lift," said McCoist on Clement.

Former Gers forward Steven Thompson also said:

"Even in added time, they never allowed Sparta to get out their own half. It's huge. They know that if they beat Aris Limassol, that's them. Over the piece, it was a deserved win. The new manager will be delighted with his team."

An unused substitute on the night, Gers forward Kemar Roofe, didn't play a part amid reports that he could leave.

McAvennie "amazed" by potential Roofe exit

Roofe looks likely to leave Rangers when his contract expires in May next year, and could even depart in January as the Teddy Bears consider sanctioning a winter window exit.

The 30-year-old has scored just one in the league this season and has been missing from various matchday squads due to fitness issues, but pundit McAvennie has insisted that he's still Rangers' "best" striker and could still play a major role under Clement.

“I think he’s the best striker at the club,” said McAvennie on Roofe to Football Insider.

“Rangers have done it before, letting Alfredo Morelos go. So it wouldn’t surprise me if Roofe left. I might be proven wrong. You’ve seen the boys that have come in. Danilo has looked alright, but Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers – they’re okay.

“I don’t think they’re at the level that Roofe is when it comes to finishing. It’s a strange one if they’re letting him go. I’m amazed by this. He may be on big wages and that might be the reason if the other boys are on a lot less.”

Kemar Roofe's style of play Likes to do lay-offs Likes to cut inside Likes to play short passes Indirect set piece threat

Roofe finished the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons with 10 goals in each campaign, but played just 43 minutes of 22/23, scoring one in that time. The former Leeds United striker is slowly rebuilding his fitness yet again and it will be interesting to see if Clement utilises Roofe over the coming season.