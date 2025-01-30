Rangers and Philippe Clement are reportedly pushing to sign a £6m player on loan in the final days of the January transfer window.

Rangers transfer rumours

Those behind the scenes at Ibrox have been relatively quiet in the winter market, with Rafael Fernandes’ loan move from Lille the only incoming so far. There have been rumours of numerous outgoings, though, including Hamza Igamane and Jefte attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Everton have been linked with a move to sign Igamane, whereas Chelsea have made contact with Jefte over a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge.

Clement recently addressed the speculation surrounding Jefte and Chelsea, saying: “So I know that kind of club. I had some players going there or similar clubs. Maybe one day, no not maybe, if he makes a normal evolution what he has been doing now, I think one day he will be ready for that.

“But at the moment it’s too early and I think this is a really good place for him to develop. So he’s totally not busy with all these rumours, totally not.”

There is still time for Rangers to bring in more players before Monday’s deadline, and a new target has emerged for those in Glasgow.

Rangers pushing to sign Bobby Clark on loan

According to DaveOCKOP, relayed by The Daily Record, Rangers are one of four clubs looking to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark on loan.

Alongside the Gers, Championship clubs Derby County, Hull City and Swansea City are also interested in the 19-year-old, who left Anfield for Salzburg in a £6m transfer last summer.

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders was the man who brought Clark to Austria, however, he has since been sacked and a return to the UK could therefore be on the cards for the teenager before the deadline.

Called a “dynamic” player by Mark Guidi following links of a move to Celtic in 2024, Clark has also been hailed by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who said: “Controlling a football game, with all the excitement inside that he definitely still has, is fantastic. Bobby, it’s really nice to see the boys develop and flourish, to be honest.”

Bobby Clark stats by position Appearances Central midfield 60 Left midfield 19 Left-winger 5 Attacking midfield 3 Defensive midfield 3 Right midfield 2 Right-winger 1

A central midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder or as a left-midfielder, Clark holds a career-high €8m Transfermarkt valuation and is under contract with Salzburg until 2029.

He made 14 senior appearances for Liverpool after progressing through the academy and Clark has featured 20 times in all competitions for Salzburg in 2024/25.

A late loan move could be one to keep an eye on, though, with Clark potentially rivalling the likes of Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron in Rangers’ midfield.