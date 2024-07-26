Rangers are reportedly eyeing a move for a "brilliant" attacking player in the summer transfer window, with the player a top target alongside Lawrence Shankland.

Rangers transfer rumours

Philippe Clement continues to look for important transfer business this summer, with Vaclav Cerny believed to be closing in on a move to Ibrox sooner rather than later. The VfL Wolfsburg midfielder is in advanced talks with the Scottish Premiership club, and it now feels like a case of when the deal is agreed, rather than if.

Another rumoured transfer target for Rangers is young Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who spent part of last season on loan at Sevilla and doesn't appear to be a part of the Red Devils' plans moving forward.

Shankland is another player who has been linked with the Gers so often in recent months, following a superb season for Hearts. He is also a boyhood Rangers supporter, so it may be his dream to complete a switch to Ibrox ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker is another reported option for Clement's side, too, having excelled in the Championship last term, scoring 19 goals in 45 starts. A £15m move has been mooted for the 23-year-old, highlighting how highly rated he is.

Rangers eyeing "brilliant" striker with Shankland

According to HITC, Rangers are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes this summer, as Clement looks to add more goals to his squad, although it is added a deal won't be cheap.

Shankland is also mentioned alongside Dykes in the report as the two top targets, but the Gers may want to sign just one of them, rather than both.

Dykes stands out as another strong attacking option for Rangers this summer, even if he may not be as prolific as Shankland, possessing different attributes. That's not to say that the 28-year-old isn't a goalscorer in his own right, however, with nine goals in 31 caps for Scotland a good return.

The QPR marksman has been admired in the game for many years now, as outlined by former manager Gary Holt's praise for him back in 2019, when he said: "Dykes' first goal was really good, he peeled off well and knew the space was there. His header was brilliant as well for the second. I've seen Lyndon progress, he told me he couldn't head a ball but that's two headers he's scored in three games, so he's doing something right."

Rangers supporters may still want Shankland to come in and lead the line next season, though, with his statistics below clearly superior.

Dykes vs Shankland in the league last season Dykes Shankland Appearances 41 37 Starts 31 36 Goals 6 24 Assists 1 4 Shots per game 1.5 3.7 Key passes per game 0.4 1.4 Dribbles per game 0.4 1.0

However, Dykes is experienced and is also a great target man - he averaged 4.3 aerial duel wins per game in the Championship in 2023/24 - and he could even be coming into the peak years of his career.