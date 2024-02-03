Glasgow Rangers secured their fourth Premiership victory on the spin with a commanding win over Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon.

With Celtic slipping up against Aberdeen in the lunchtime kick-off, Philippe Clement didn’t need a team talk and the Gers were two goals up by half-time.

While they should have perhaps gone for the jugular during the second half, a Todd Cantwell effort sealed a 3-0 win, and it means the Light Blues can sit level on points with Celtic should they win their game in hand on Tuesday against Aberdeen.

It has been a sensational turnaround since October, and it looks as though the January arrivals are finally settling in…

Fabio Silva scored his first goal for Rangers vs Livingston

Portuguese forward, Fabio Silva was signed on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he made just his second start for the Ibrox side, going on to take his opportunity well.

Not only did he open the scoring, but the striker looked a handful, proving he can also drop deep and link up well with those around him rather than isolating himself in the opposition box.

Silva had four shots in total during his time on the pitch, and he also missed a big chance while making two key passes, showcasing his attacking talents in front of a packed crowd.

The youngster could play a pivotal role in this year's title race and scoring his first goal for the club will give him plenty of confidence.

Another player who took his chance in the starting XI was Rabbi Matondo, especially as he has new signing Oscar Cortes for competition on the left flank.

Rabbi Matondo’s game vs Livingston in numbers

Facing a Livingston side who were setting up a low block was not the most attractive of prospects for the winger, yet he adapted well throughout the first half.

Journalist Joshua Barrie praised his goal, as he cut inside and scored what looked to be the clincher just before the break.

He said: “Goal for Rangers - that's a brilliant strike from Rabbi Matondo!

“He's had a mixed half playing against a packed defence this time as Rangers move the ball side to side he chops inside and finds the far corner. 2-0 to the hosts.”

The former Schalke gem took 48 touches during his 61 minutes on the pitch and while he failed to deliver a single accurate cross, Matondo did take four shots at goal as he posed a threat to the Livi defence.

His desire to take on defenders did result in him losing possession 17 times, but his attitude was top-class during his spell on the pitch, and he eventually made way for Cortes to make his Rangers debut.

With Abdallah Sima out injured for the foreseeable future, it will be between Matondo and Cortes to see who can nail down a spot on the left wing.

The Welshman’s performance this afternoon may not have been out of this world, but it may have given Clement plenty to think about heading into the next few matches.