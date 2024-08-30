Rangers have reached an agreement over the signing of an attacking player at the eleventh hour on deadline day, according to an exciting late update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Gers were pipped to two pieces of silverware by Celtic last season, losing out on Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup glory to their biggest rivals. For that reason, it was important that Philippe Clement was backed in the transfer market this summer, and that is exactly what has happened.

Rangers have brought in a host of players all over the pitch, including making Mohamed Diomande's move a permanent one and signing the likes of Robin Propper and Hamza Igamane, strengthening the squad significantly in the process.

There have been rumours linking the Gers with some more signings on deadline day, however, with Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento emerging as a late target. Burnley ended up pipping them to his signature, though, which was disappointing.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami has also been backed to join Rangers before the transfer cutoff, but time is clearly running out for the Scottish giants to get a deal over the line. Now, a significant update has emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Rangers set to sign £3.3m ace on deadline day

Taking to X well into Friday evening, Romano claimed that Rangers will complete the permanent signing of Bajrami before deadline day ends in a done deal, snapping him up for a fee of £3.3m after reaching a full agreement.

This is fantastic news for Rangers, likely proving to be the last signing of a memorable summer, in terms of the huge improvements made to Clement's squad. The 25-year-old is coming in at a great point in his career, having enough experience under his belt to hit the ground running, but also still likely to have to peak years ahead of him.

Bajrami is a 26-cap Albania international, having initially represented Switzerland at youth team level, and he has scored five goals for his country at senior level. He has also 21 goal contributions (10 goals and 11 assists) in 100 Serie A appearances, showing that he can perform in one of the toughest leagues in European football, not to mention six strikes in just 12 outings in the Italian Cup.

Everything points towards the Albanian being an excellent signing for Rangers, helping take them to another level in the title race, ensuring they close the gap on Celtic even more ahead of this weekend's Old Firm.

This feels like a signing of real intent and pedigree by the Gers, and Bajrami will only make competition for playing time even more fierce this season, which is something that can only be a healthy selection headache for Clement to have.