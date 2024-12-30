Rangers are now ready to try and seal a pre-contract agreement with a "fabulous" player in the January transfer window, according to an intriguing new update.

Clement under more pressure at Rangers

The Gers could only draw 2-2 away to Motherwell on Sunday afternoon, in what proved to be another disappointing day at the office in the Scottish Premiership, as they lost further ground on rivals Celtic over the weekend.

While Philippe Clement's side came from 2-0 down to earn a point, it did little to ease the pressure on the manager, who continues to flatter to deceive in the job this season, overseeing too many unconvincing results and performances.

There don't appear to be any immediate signs that Rangers will look for a change of manager after the draw, but the home clash with Celtic on January 2nd feels like a huge game for Clement, with defeat having the potential to really crank up the heat on him and lead to further calls from supporters for his sacking.

The Belgian will hope that he is aided in the January transfer window, being given reinforcements in his squad, should he still be in charge come the end of the month. One player is now being linked with a move to Ibrox, although it may not be until the summer.

Rangers eyeing free signing of "fabulous" player

According to The Boot Room, Rangers are keen on striking a pre-contract agreement with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill ahead of snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs, however, including rivals Celtic, so the Gers will have their work cut out trying to acquire his signature.

Brownhill would represent a really astute signing by Rangers, with the Burnley man now a hugely experienced figure - one who helped the Clarets seal promotion from the Championship, winning the title in style back in 2022/23 with 101 points.

The midfielder has also made 111 appearances in England's top flight, outlining how he has proven himself as a top-level player over a consistent period, but he is still at an age where he has plenty to offer.

Former England midfielder Lee Hendrie has made it clear what he thinks of Brownhill as a player in the past, saying: "Josh Brownhill, I think he is a fabulous player, I really do. Out of [Sander] Berge and him, I'd take Brownhill all day just because Josh Brownhill reminds me of John McGinn."

Although the Englishman wouldn't be arriving in January, instead joining for free in next year's summer transfer window, it makes complete sense for Rangers to sign him this way, in order to avoid paying a fee.

This takes away some of the risk element, should Brownhill head to the Gers and suddenly pass his prime in no time at all, but there is no reason why he wouldn't be a strong signing for at least several more years.