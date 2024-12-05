Glasgow Rangers are “ready to swoop” and bring a £15,000-a-week player to Ibrox in January, according to one pundit.

Rangers transfer rumours as pressure mounts on Clement

Manager Philippe Clement appears to be under big pressure to turn things around with the Gers, with his side third in the Scottish Premiership and already way behind rivals Celtic.

Rangers' next 5 games Date Competition Ross County vs Rangers December 8 Scottish Premiership Rangers vs Tottenham December 12 Europa League Celtic vs Rangers December 15 League Cup Final Rangers vs Dundee December 21 Scottish Premiership St Mirren vs Rangers December 26 Scottish Premiership

The 50-year-old was even linked with the Belgium job in recent weeks, however, his focus appears to be on turning things around at Ibrox after two away wins against Nice in the Europa League and St Johnstone in the Scottish top flight.

The January transfer window will allow Rangers and Clement to shake up their squad, should they wish, and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson appears to be on the club’s radar ahead of a potential loan move.

Another forward who could move to Scotland on loan is Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt. The £15,000-a-week attacker has found game time hard to come by at Elland Road and Rangers, who were keen in the summer, are once again interested ahead of 2025.

Pundit makes Rangers claim on Joe Gelhardt move

Talking to Football Insider, pundit and former scout Mick Brown had his say on Rangers and a move for Gelhardt in January, with Leeds yet to decide whether to sanction a loan or permanent exit. He’s been “told” Gelhardt is interested in a move away from Leeds and added that Rangers “will be ready to swoop”, with the possibility of playing in Europe potentially appealing to the 22-year-old.

“Rangers are having to look at different sorts of players now. You wouldn’t have thought previously they’d be after a player who can’t get in the Leeds team, but that’s their reality at the moment.

“Joe Gelhardt is a talented player, he had a very good reputation a couple of years ago. But he’s struggled to make much of an impact or to kick on there.

“He’s not been playing regularly for Leeds, and from what I’m told, he’d be interested in a move. As far as Rangers are concerned, that’s the type of player they have to be looking at. If Leeds let him go in January, even if it’s only on loan, they will be ready to swoop.

“They’re not the only club interested, but they’ll back themselves to win that race. They play in Europe as well, whether it’s the Champions League, Europa League, or even the Conference League, which is always a draw for players.”

Gelhardt, who came in for praise from Jamie Carragher after breaking into the Leeds side in the Premier League, can play as a centre-forward or a second striker and is under contract in Yorkshire until 2027.