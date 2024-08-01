Glasgow Rangers lost one of their most experienced players at the end of last month as central defender Connor Goldson completed his exit from Ibrox.

The English titan is the latest player to secure a move away from the Gers during the summer transfer window, as part of Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen's overhaul of the squad.

At the end of May, Rangers allowed John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, and Jon McLaughlin - all senior first-team operators - to depart as free agents at the end of their respective contracts.

Clement could now land a dream replacement for Roofe by swooping to sign a player the club are reportedly interested in this summer.

Rangers interest in Scottish star

According to Football Insider, Rangers are one of the clubs in the running to secure a deal to sign Bristol City centre-forward Tommy Conway.

The report claims that the Light Blues have registered an interest in the Scotland international, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

It states that English Championship side Middlesbrough, however, are currently leading the race to land his signature, which suggests that the Gers must move fast if they want to bring him to Ibrox.

Bristol Live recently reported that Boro have made an offer worth up to £5m for the Scottish dynamo, but it remains to be seen whether or not Rangers are prepared to match it.

Why Tommy Conway would be a dream replacement for Kemar Roofe

Roofe was a back-up striker for Rangers who proved himself to be far too unreliable even for that role, due to his fitness issues over the years.

In four years at Ibrox, the forward missed at least 12 games through injury each season and was absent for a staggering 70 matches across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined.

Meanwhile, Conway has only missed ten games through injury in his entire career to date, which suggests that he can be relied upon to be fit and available to provide competition week-in-week-out.

23/24 season Tommy Conway (Championship) Kemar Roofe (Premiership) Appearances 39 15 Goals 10 1 Conversion rate 19% 8% Assists 1 0 Key passes per game 0.6 0.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Bristol City star is also coming off the back of a strong season in the Championship with his current club.

The 21-year-old ace, who was dubbed a "gifted" talent by EFL boss Steve Evans, is regularly available to his team and could offer a greater threat in the final third in comparison to Roofe, based on their recent goal returns.

At the age of 21, he would also come in as a long-term signing as a player Clement could work with to improve over the years to come, whereas the Jamaica international was at the other end of his career and had little room for improvement.

Therefore, Conway could be the dream replacement for Roofe by offering more reliability, more quality in the final third, and more potential to improve in the future, which is why the Gers should sign him.