Glasgow Rangers hosted their end-of-season awards evening on Sunday night and, unsurprisingly, it was a busy event for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Light Blues star collected the Men's Players' Player of the Year and the Men's Player of the Year awards for his outstanding contributions at Ibrox over the course of the campaign so far.

Signed on a free transfer last summer, the titan has been a colossus for the Gers and looks set to be Philippe Clement's number one for many more years to come.

Whilst Rangers will be delighted with their current shot-stopper, the club did once have a howler when they released a goalkeeper who is now playing in the Premier League - Wes Foderingham.

Wes Foderingham's Rangers career

The English giant joined the Scottish giants on a free transfer from Swindon Town in the summer of 2015 and made 143 appearances across five years at Ibrox.

He helped the club to secure promotion out of the Championship in his first season, with 15 clean sheets in 36 league games, and was the first-choice goalkeeper for the next two campaigns in the Scottish Premiership.

Foderingham kept 12 shutouts in 37 games in his first top-flight term in goal for Rangers, before a return of ten in 33 during the following season.

However, Foderingham only played eight games under Steven Gerrard in the 2018/19 campaign and five the following term, which led to the former Liverpool midfielder opting to release him in the summer of 2020.

This allowed Sheffield United to swoop in to sign him for nothing ahead of the 2020/21 season, and he has gone on to enjoy a fantastic career with the Blades to date.

Where Wes Foderingham is now

The 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for Sheffield United in the Premier League in his first season at the club as Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson was the number one ahead of him.

His compatriot's exit in the summer of 2021 opened up a spot for Foderingham to swoop in and take as the number one for them in the Championship, and he kept 36 clean sheets in 72 league games over the subsequent two years.

The ex-Gers titan helped the Blades to win promotion last year and he has been playing Premier League football, for the first time in his career, this term.

23/24 Premier League Wes Foderingham Appearances 27 Save percentage 63% Saves made 120 Goals prevented -5.10 Duel success rate 86% Stats via Sofascore

Whilst, as you can see in the table above, Foderingham has not been in the best of form in the English top-flight, the shot-stopper did leave Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp amazed earlier this season.

The German boss hailed an "incredible" stop by the Blades star as the Reds chief claimed that he did not know how Mohamed Salah's effort was kept out of the goal.

Sheffield United's relegation to the Championship was confirmed with their 5-1 loss to Newcastle United last weekend, though, and Foderingham may not have the title of Premier League goalkeeper for much longer, unless he can secure a transfer back to the division this summer.

Overall, Rangers had a howler with the now-33-year-old as they lost a player who went on to excel in the Championship and catch the eye of Klopp in the Premier League and did not receive a penny for him.

They could have given him more chances to thrive under Gerrard, instead of the 13 games across two seasons in all competitions, to emerge as the long-term number one at Ibrox, or extended his deal to attempt to rake in a fee for his services.