Rangers manager Philippe Clement will hope to bring in new faces during the January transfer window, and a promising update has emerged regarding their business.

Rangers transfer news

Everything seems to be going in a positive direction under Clement at the moment, with the Belgian steadying the ship after the ultimately doomed reign of Michael Beale. In fact, Rangers are now in a position where they will go top of the Scottish Premiership if they win their two games in hand, with Celtic's 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts on Saturday afternoon acting as a huge boost.

While the Gers' title chances are improving all the time, having been a lot further behind their rivals earlier in the season, it does feel as though a few new faces may help give Clement's squad some much-needed extra depth and quality.

Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey has been linked with a move to Rangers, and could be an exciting addition, while Blues defender Mason Holgate is another target, with the Englishman currently out on loan at Southampton. These are the calibre of players that could be moving to Ibrox in January, although it has seemed up in the air as to how much money will be available to spend.

According to an exciting update from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, however, Rangers' board have decided to provide Clement with funds to make new signings next month, in what is a boost for the boss.

"The Rangers board will look to back manager Philippe Clement in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.

"Rangers are keen to add reinforcements in the January window with Clement keen to bolster his squad and bring more balance to his side. "

The report also adds that "signing a striker is the priority" after the injury suffered by Danilo, although no specific players are mentioned as potential incomings. This is an encouraging update for Rangers supporters, who should be increasingly feeling as though something special could be brewing this season, given Celtic's back-to-back defeats and the form that Clement's side have found themselves in.

The Gers may not be perfect, but if they can add a few players in key positions, it could just give them that extra edge needed to in the title race, not to mention also going as far as possible in the Europa League, following Thursday's 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Another central defender in the mould of Godfrey or Holgate could be perfect, making Rangers even more solid at the back - they have only conceded eight goals in 16 league games so far this season - while a striker definitely feels like a must, in terms of providing the firepower that is now lacking without Danilo around for a number of months.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a switch to Ibrox, having scored eight times in the league this season, including at Celtic on Saturday, and he could be just what Clement is looking for.