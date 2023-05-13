Journalist Josh Bunting has hit out at a Glasgow Rangers transfer claim from The Daily Record, suggesting that Kevin van Veen would be a major upgrade on Alfredo Morelos.

What’s been said about Rangers and Van Veen?

Michael Beale recently confirmed that Morelos will leave the club this summer, with The Gers seemingly on the hunt for a new striker as a result.

Scott Burns stated in an opinion piece that the Motherwell striker, who has scored 25 goals this season, could net more in a Rangers side and that his personality and swagger may help see him handle the pressure at Ibrox.

However, it doesn’t look as if all those in the media agree on a potential move for Van Veen. Bunting took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Burns’ claim regarding Van Veen. He admitted he suspects Rangers aren’t currently looking at the Motherwell man, but if they are, feels that it “sums up that football club”, labelling it as a possible “mess”.

“If that’s the player that Rangers are looking at to rebuild the club then it sums up that football club at the moment. I suspect Rangers are certainly not looking at him but if they are it shows the recruitment mess of that football club. Why Celtic are miles ahead right now.”

Rangers looking elsewhere…

It does look as if additions in the final third are on the agenda this summer, with Antonio Colak also possibly on the way out of Glasgow and Ryan Kent also out of contract.

However, despite the comments from Burns on Van Veen, it appears as if the club are working on targets outside of Scotland. Not moving for Van Veen could prove to be the right call, especially as he is now 31 years of age and has netted 10 or more league goals just once in the last three seasons.

West Brom striker Karlan Grant and Antalyaspor centre-forward Haji Wright have been linked with moves to Scotland, whereas talks to sign Aris left-winger Luis Palma are also being held.

It is good to see that the club are making early moves ahead of the summer window officially opening, with free transfers seemingly close for Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland and Dujon Sterling.