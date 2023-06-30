Rangers may not be bringing in Benie Traore this transfer window, with journalist Jonny McFarlane, via Ibrox News, reporting that a deal for the player could be expensive and that he isn't high up on their priority list as a result.

Who is Benie Traore?

The 20-year-old winger currently plies his trade in Sweden for Hacken and has made quite the impression already for the side despite his age. In the 2022/23 season, he bagged a total of 12 goals with two assists along the way.

That record is made even more superb when you consider that the youngster played in only 13 league outings for his side - meaning he averaged 1.10 goals or assists per 90 minutes played.

Whilst he is yet to be called up to his senior national team, his performances have led to him getting his debut for their Under-23 side. He represents the Ivory Coast when it comes to international football and they finally allowed him to star for them in March of this year - showing that his hard work on the field for Hacken is now paying off. It wouldn't be a surprise to soon see him line up for their first-team.

Are Rangers signing Benie Traore?

It's these showings that have since led to interest in his services from Rangers. However, a fresh report from journalist Jonny McFarlane, via Ibrox News, will not be news that Gers fans want to hear.

He states that the Scottish Premiership side do not have a deal for Traore as high up on their priority list as he could be "very expensive" if they were to push forward with a bid for the player - Alan Nixon reports there has already been one effort turned down, though it's not clear which side of Glasgow it came from.

McFarlane finished by saying that fans shouldn't "expect to see Benie Traore at Ibrox any time soon". Celtic could now be in the clear to sign him, with the Hoops also believed to be keeping tabs on the forward.

He said: "Yes there is interest [from Celtic as well] but Rangers see that as one that’ll be very far down the list. He will also be very expensive, based on what I’ve been told by people at the club."

It would be a shame for Rangers to not bring in a player such as Traore, who has already shone to those who have watched him. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him Hacken's "jewel" and added that he is another "highly-talented" player that the club have created.

It suggests that there is plenty of talent in his boots - but he may not get the opportunity to show it or to continue to try and fulfil his potential in Scotland with the Gers.