Glasgow Rangers face a battle to bring Malik Tillman back to Ibrox this summer, with Rangers Review reporting that there is increasing interest from English clubs in his signature this transfer window.

Are Rangers signing Malik Tillman?

The 21-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan in the Scottish Premiership and really impressed for the Gers despite his age. He bagged himself ten goals in the league, with a further four assists in just 28 league games. It wasn't enough to give the Gers the title but he had a career best year.

Only once previously had the player managed a double-digit goal haul during a season and that came back when he played for the Bayern Munich U19 team. Prior to his short-term switch to Scotland, he had struggled to get regular first-team minutes too, with parent club Bayern only giving him one start in the Bundesliga. In total, he has featured just four times in the league for the German giants during his time there.

That led to the player's impressive loan stay with Rangers this season and it had looked like Michael Beale would be trying to bring the midfielder back to Scotland for good. However, according to a report from Rangers Review, there is nothing in place that would suggest a deal will be done between Rangers and Tillman yet and no agreement is in place.

Not only that, but his showings have caught the eye of other teams now too and it looks like the Gers will have to fight off English competition for his signature. Rangers still have the upper hand in that they have a £5m buy option for the youngster, but that hasn't been used by the Scottish side yet and Bayern's own £10m buy-back in that deal is causing more doubt.

When does Malik Tillman's contract expire?

His current contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2024, meaning that if the German giants have no plans for Tillman, then they may have to cash in this summer transfer window.

It appears the player could certainly have plenty of suitors now too considering his talents. When the midfielder initially moved to Rangers and helped them in Europe vs PSV for example, football talent scout Jacek Kulig called Tillman one of the club's "heroes" that night and added that he is a "very interesting signing" by the Scottish side.

Having gone on to score a double-digit amount from the centre of the field, he has proven his ability in the Scottish Premiership and at a decent level - and could now secure a permanent move away from Bayern.