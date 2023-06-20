Glasgow Rangers have more plans to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign, according to recent reports.

What's the latest Rangers news on a new striker?

According to the Daily Mail, the Light Blues have joined two other clubs in the race to land Scotland international Lyndon Dykes in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the 27-year-old's impressive performance for his country against Norway last Saturday has reignited interest from English side Millwall, whilst Michael Beale's team and Premier League outfit Burnley are also said to be following him.

Dykes pounced onto a loose ball in the penalty area to stab in an equaliser for Scotland in the 87th minute before he produced a deft touch to set up Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean to make it 2-1 with less than two minutes of normal time remaining.

This comes after the Gers officially confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Sam Lammers from Atalanta earlier this month for an undisclosed fee, which could mean that the Scottish giants are in the market to add another number nine to their roster.

In that announcement, Beale confirmed that more arrivals are on the way for the Gers: “The coming weeks will see more trading both in and out of the squad as we prepare for the season ahead."

In February, Football Insider claimed that Dykes would be interested in a move to Ibrox but that the Championship side would demand a fee that could prove to be prohibitive, although it remains to be seen exactly how much they would demand.

How did Lyndon Dykes perform last season?

The former Livingston ace, who was hailed as a "focal point" by ex-Rangers defender Alan Hutton and "outstanding" by Mark Warburton, endured a difficult campaign for Queens Park Rangers after Beale departed to join the Light Blues.

The 6 foot 2 ace found the back of the net six times in 21 league appearances under the 42-year-old tactician and ended the season with just eight goals in 39 outings, which suggests that the former Chelsea coach's exit had a devastating impact on his form in front of goal.

Back in August of last year, Beale made his feelings on Dykes clear after a 3-1 win over Hull City in the Championship. The former R's manager said: "I've got no complaints with him, he is giving me everything he can give me. I thought he was absolutely fantastic, he harried the defenders, he bullied them, won flick-ons, held the ball up, he did everything but score."

These comments and the Australian-born marksman's form at the start of the season suggest that the Rangers boss would be signing a player who he already loves and knows how to get the best out of.

The QPR ace is also a proven performer in Scottish football as he plundered 11 goals and eight assists in 28 Premiership matches for Livingston before England came calling in 2020, which could make him an ideal option for the Gers when you combine that with his pre-existing relationship with Beale.