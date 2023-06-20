An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Charlie Cresswell to Rangers?

According to Football League World, the Light Blues have had an offer turned down by English Championship side Leeds United for centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

The report claims that the Gers made a bid for the Millwall loanee's services, although the fee remains undisclosed at this time, and it was not enough to tempt the Whites into cashing in on the young talent.

It states that Michael Beale is interested in signing the 20-year-old enforcer, whose contract at Elland Road runs until 2025, and it now remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish giants will return with a second proposal.

Rangers have been busy in the transfer market this summer as they have already confirmed four new arrivals ahead of next season; including Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, and Sam Lammers.

Three of those players, with Lammers being the exception, are coming up from England, and Cresswell is the latest gem from Beale's home country to be targeted.

Who is Charlie Cresswell?

The central defender, who was once hailed as "unbelievable" by Leeds presenter Joe Wainman, is a talented young player who is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship on loan at Millwall.

Despite his young age, Cresswell, whose heading ability was lauded as "powerful" by journalist Josh Bunting, proved himself to be capable of delivering consistently excellent performances in the second tier of English football.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 28 league appearances for the Lions and used his strength to win 60% of his individual duels, which shows that the towering 6 foot 3 colossus was able to dominate opposition forwards on a regular basis and that his youthful inexperience did not make him a liability from a physical perspective.

Connor Goldson, meanwhile, (7.29) was the only Rangers centre-back to average a higher average Sofascore rating than the English machine in the Scottish Premiership last term. This indicates that the Whites prospect is already performing at a level that could be an upgrade on Beale's other defensive options outside of Goldson.

The 20-year-old titan, who made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game, also has Premier League experience. Cresswell won 65% of his contests across five top-flight outings for Leeds in 21/22 as a teenager, which highlights how highly rated he is within the walls at Elland Road.

Therefore, this bid being rejected by the Championship side is a blow for Beale as the young battler has the potential to be an excellent signing for the Light Blues.