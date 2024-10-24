As they look to bounce back from shock defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock, Rangers will have to cope without one sidelined player once again against FCSB in the Europa League.

Rangers injury news

After watching on as Celtic finally slipped up by drawing against Aberdeen, Rangers had the opportunity to cut the gap on their Old Firm rivals to just two points in the Scottish Premiership. In what sums up the Gers' season so far, however, they could not take advantage and instead found themselves on the losing side courtesy of Marley Watkins' late winner for Kilmarnock.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement now reportedly finds himself under increasing pressure to turn things around, adding to the importance of Thursday's Europa League clash against FCSB.

The Gers' visitors enter Ibrox in fine form on the European stage, having secured six points from six by defeating RFS and PAOK. Now, the Romanian side will be looking to pick up their biggest victory yet up against the Scottish giants.

Rangers are there to be beaten too, especially given that they're yet to be handed a boost on the injury front. As confirmed by Clement and relayed by Rangers Review, Ridvan Yilmaz has been ruled out of facing FCSB alongside Danilo despite the fact that he has stepped up his recovery by returning to first-team training.

The right-back has been out injured with a hamstring problem for the last 12 games and whilst he is on his way back, is not ready to return as early as tonight. Danilo, meanwhile, has missed the last five games but is also now on his way back to an important return.

Clement told reporters via Rangers Review: "Yesterday. I was at the second team game, watching the young guys, watching Danilo back scoring a goal and getting back in shape. He still has a long way to go."

Then asked about Yilmaz, Clement said: "He's not yet in the selection because Ridvan trained now for the second time with the first team. He came out of a serious injury and it is too fast to put him in a game but he is in a positive way."

Rangers need return of "fighter" Yilmaz

Rangers desperately need some consistency and the return of Yilmaz should only aid their bid to return to their best form. Competing against Jefte for the left-back spot, Yilmaz will be gunning to earn his place back from the Brazilian before keeping hold of it once and for all.

At just 20 years old and only arriving in the summer transfer window, Jefte cannot be the only left-back that Clement relies on. The depth that Yilmaz's return should provide, alongside the competition for places, may well prove to be key as the fixtures begin to come thick and fast.

Although he's not quite ready for a return, the left-back, who was dubbed a "fighter" by Clement last season, is at least on his way back from a lengthy injury blow for those at Ibrox.