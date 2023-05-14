Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale masterminded a thumping 3-0 victory over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and that may rank as one of his best achievements since entering the Ibrox dugout.

The Light Blues head coach was unable to prevent them from winning the title this season but has only lost two of his 18 league matches in charge and will be hoping that the latest result is a sign of things to come in 2023/24.

Beale will not end his first campaign at the helm with a trophy but there have been encouraging signs from the Englishman, including his willingness to utilise young talent.

After the club returned from the break for the 2022 World Cup, the manager called upon teenage academy talent Adam Devine to step up at left-back in the absence of Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz.

The homegrown gem, who since turned 20 in March of this year, has played five times in the Premiership and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.85 - creating two 'big chances' and providing 1.2 chances per game.

Beale could now find his next Devine by unearthing talented left-back Robbie Fraser from the 'B' team in the coming weeks and months.

Who is Robbie Fraser?

The 20-year-old is a defender who is currently the captain of the Gers' second team. He also recently signed a contract extension with the club to take him through to the summer of 2024.

Fraser, who Heart and Hand podcaster Ross Hutton hailed as "brave", is yet to make his senior bow for the Light Blues but his performances for the youth side suggest that a call-up could arrive sooner rather than later.

Earlier this season, the emerging dynamo said: “I feel like I’m getting closer to making that next step into the first team hopefully."

The youngster has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the academy this season and produced two goals and seven assists from defence.

Fraser has showcased his ability to burst forward from left-back to create chances for his teammates on a regular basis, in a similar fashion to Devine - who created two 'big chances' in five first-team outings in the Premiership.

Being the captain of the B team also suggests that the Murray Park prodigy has the mental attributes to make the step up to the first team as he has shown himself to be a leader amongst his own age group.

This, coupled with his attacking quality from left-back, indicates that the gem has the potential to be Beale's next Devine and the Gers head coach could use the last few matches in the Premiership this season to offer the bustling youngster a chance to impress.