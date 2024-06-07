With Philippe Clement looking to make his mark on his Rangers squad this summer in quite the overhaul, one particular player reportedly wants to head for the Ibrox exit door, with clubs making inquiries for his services.

Rangers transfer news

It's already been a busy few weeks for the Gers, who bid farewell to a number of players, from John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe all the way to Jon McLaughlin and Borna Barisic. But those departures were only making room for Clement's first incomings of the summer, with both Jefte and Oscar Cortes arriving. Cortes is particularly one to watch after he showed glimpses of what he's capable of before injury interrupted his loan spell last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, the winger said: “I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers. It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates. Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”

Not stopping there, Rangers are also reportedly set to sign Liam Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his current Motherwell deal. But that arrival is set to result in a frustrating knock-on effect. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Robby McCrorie now wants to leave Rangers and the club have received inquiries from a number of EFL clubs.

The 26-year-old has seen his game time limited as Jack Butland's backup and after rejecting a contract extension, Rangers have placed a reported price tag of £500k on their shot-stopper this summer.

"Brilliant" McCrorie needs Rangers exit

Given the form of Jack Butland, McCrorie or Kelly, for that matter, are unlikely to displace the former Stoke City goalkeeper any time soon as Rangers' number one. And whilst Kelly is seemingly happy to play that number two role, it is not something that McCrorie is seemingly prepared to battle for next season as he finds himself at a career crossroads.

Having made just one appearance in the entirety of last season though, McCrorie's decision is hardly a surprise, as he's gone from the praise of goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart after signing an extension at Rangers in 2022 to being unable to get a chance under Clement.

Stewart told the club's official website when the goalkeeper put pen to paper: "I’m delighted for Robby and he thoroughly deserves his new deal as he continues to show a brilliant attitude to his work, and he challenges both Allan and Jon every day in training.

“This new deal and his recent Scotland call-up show just how highly-rated he is at club and international level, and we look forward to working further with Robby in these next few years.”

Now a case of what might have been, McCrorie looks set to be on the move this summer just one year before that aforementioned contract expires.