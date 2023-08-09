The board has backed Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale over the course of the summer transfer window with as many as nine new additions.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

It has been a busy few months of business for the Light Blues as they have bolstered their options in every area of the pitch after their trophyless 2022/23 campaign.

Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, and Dujon Sterling have all been brought in to improve the backline, whilst Jose Cifuentes, Abdallah Sima, and Kieran Dowell have arrived to compete in midfield.

Beale has also been able to add to his array of number nines by signing Cyriel Dessers, Danilo, and Sam Lammers.

However, they could be in the market for a fourth as they were recently linked with an interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

How good is Ross Stewart?

The Scotland international has enjoyed a hugely successful spell with the Black Cats so far and his impressive form in England suggests that he could be a big upgrade on Kemar Roofe for the Light Blues.

Sunderland's leading man averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across 13 Championship outings last term as the 6 foot 3 finisher plundered an outstanding ten goals and three assists.

He has been out of action since January with an Achilles injury but the Scottish marksman had not missed a single match through injury throughout the 2021/22 and 2020/21 campaigns combined, which led to 49 League One starts in the former.

This suggests that his current fitness issues may not be a long-term concern as it has not been a consistent theme throughout his career.

Whereas, Roofe has suffered seven different injuries since the start of the 2020/21 season and missed 35 competitive games last term.

Whilst Stewart is currently dealing with his Achilles problem, the Black Cats gem's history does not suggest that it will be a concern for the Gers moving forward in comparison to the ex-Anderlecht man, who has proven himself to be a constant liability.

Beale called upon the Jamaica international to play the final 12 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and he failed to register a single effort on goal, whilst the former Leeds United man also completed just one pass - as per Sofascore.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, Roofe has scored 11 goals and assisted one in 25 Premiership outings - a contribution every 2.08 matches on average.

Whereas, Stewart has produced 36 goals and six assists in 62 league appearances for Sunderland over the last two seasons, which works out as a direct involvement every 1.48 games on average.

The prolific £2.7k-per-week talisman, who was once lauded as a "revelation" by Black Cats teammate Alex Pritchard, could offer more to the Gers as both a scorer and a creator from a number nine position, whilst also being available more often if his current injury issue does not cause further complications down the line.

Therefore, Beale could improve his attacking options by signing Stewart from the English side to replace Roofe before the deadline passes at the start of next month.