Michael Beale has been a busy man throughout the summer transfer window as Glasgow Rangers have dipped into the market to bring in nine new players.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Scottish giants have bolstered their options across the park since the end of last season. At the back, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland have all joined to tighten up the defence.

In midfield, the Gers have snapped up Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, and Abdallah Sima, whilst they have also added Danilo, Sam Lammers, and Cyriel Dessers to their stable of attacking players.

However, that may not be the end of the club's splurge in the window as they have been linked with interest in Sunderland centre-forward Ross Stewart, who has rejected an improved deal with the Championship side.

How good is Ross Stewart?

Beale could land an instant upgrade on one of the Gers summer signings - Dessers - by securing a swoop for the Scotland international this summer as his form for the Black Cats suggests that he could be a fantastic striker for the English head coach.

Stewart enjoyed a phenomenal start to last season as he racked up an outstanding ten goals and three assists in 13 Championship appearances. He also averaged an eye-catching Sofascore rating of 7.40 that would have placed him third within the Rangers squad - only behind James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

This came after the prolific hotshot, who ex-Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece hailed as "exceptional" last term, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 and plundered 26 goals across 49 League One outings throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Dessers, meanwhile, has endured a difficult start to life in the Scottish Premiership with an average Sofascore rating of 6.75 and zero goal contributions in his first two outings, although he did bundle in a goal from close range against Servette in a Champions League qualifier during the week.

The former Genk man has lost a whopping 83% of his league ground duels for the Light Blues and Stewart could be more of a physical presence in the number nine position as he won 49% of his battles for the Black Cats last season.

It would be harsh to write off the Nigerian international already but he is also coming off six goals and an average Sofascore rating of 6.75 in 26 Serie A matches for Cremonese during the 2022/23 campaign, which does not suggest that his first few displays for the Gers are out of character.

Stewart, if he can replicate his Championship form for Sunderland at Rangers, would come in as an immediate upgrade on the 28-year-old forward and provide Beale's team with a significant boost at the top end of the pitch, based on his average performance level and goalscoring record.

The 6 foot 3 titan is also a player with experience in Scotland as he scored 28 goals in 82 matches for Ross County prior to his move to England.

He has already played 41 Premiership games in his career to date and this suggests that the talented ace could hit the ground running due to his knowledge of the league and country.

Stewart is currently out with an Achilles injury and, for that reason, could be a risky signing due to the possibility of his long-term lay-off affecting his level of performance.

However, the Scottish marksman's sensational form for Sunderland suggests that it is a gamble worth taking.