Glasgow Rangers kicked off their 2023/24 campaign in disappointing fashion as they lost 1-0 away to Kilmarnock despite a summer of change within the playing squad.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

Michael Beale has been able to overhaul his Light Blues roster with nine signings since the end of last season but they were unable to avoid an opening day defeat this weekend.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun, Jose Cifuentes, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, and Danilo have all been brought in so far, and Sterling was the only player who was not part of the matchday team.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

After 68% possession and 18 shots on goal, the Gers were unable to find the back of the net and another new striker could be on the cards before the window slams shut as they were recently linked with an interest in Sunderland ace Ross Stewart.

How many goals has Ross Stewart scored for Sunderland?

The Scotland international has racked up an excellent 40 goals in 80 competitive appearances for the Black Cats and could form a dream partnership with Todd Cantwell at Ibrox if the club are able to bring him in this summer.

He is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury that was sustained in January and is set to miss the first few weeks of the season, but has been back out on the grass ahead of a return to full training and may not be a long-term absentee.

This means that the Gers could have him available for selection in the not-too-distant future if they snap the prolific forward up before deadline day, even if his current fitness situation is an unfortunate one.

Prior to his injury, Stewart set the Championship alight for Sunderland with an outstanding ten goals and three assists in 13 appearances, which included just 11 starts.

That came after the 6 foot 3 gem, who was once hailed as "unbelievable" by teammate Alex Pritchard, produced 26 goals in 49 League One outings for the English side throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

The 26-year-old talisman could, therefore, be a dream partner for Cantwell as he would provide the former Norwich maestro with a number nine who has the quality to consistently finish off chances, whilst also being able to create for the January arrival.

Last season, the talented technician averaged 1.3 key passes per game and created five 'big chances' for his teammates - only to be rewarded with four assists - as per Sofascore.

No Rangers striker managed more than Antonio Colak's 14 goals and Stewart's form for Sunderland over the last two seasons suggests that he has the potential to be far more lethal at the top end of the pitch if the Scottish marksman can avoid further injury issues.

The Black Cats star also created nine 'big chances' throughout the 2021/22 season from a centre-forward position, which is six more than Colak managed, and could allow Cantwell to thrive as a goalscorer from midfield, after six goals in 15 Scottish Premiership starts last term.

Malik Tillman (ten) was the only midfielder who scored more league goals for the Gers than the English wizard, which is particularly impressive when you consider that he only joined the club in January.

Therefore, Cantwell and Stewart could form a dream partnership in the final third as they are both capable of scoring and assisting goals at an impressive rate for their respective positions.