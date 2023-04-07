Ross Wilson is eyeing a swoop for South Korean midfielder In-beom Hwang as he aims to strengthen Glasgow Rangers ahead of 2023/2024.

What’s the latest on In-beom Hwang to Glasgow Rangers?

According to Football Insider, Rangers have registered an interest in Hwang and the club have scouted the player on numerous occasions during his spell at Olympiacos.

He only joined the Greek side last year from Rubin Kazan and with a contract running until 2025, the Ibrox side may have to splash the cash in order to sign the midfielder this summer.

Could Ryan Jack leave Rangers this summer?

The Scot has been reinvigorated under Michael Beale, starting 11 matches and looking like he is finally back to his best.

His contract expires at the end of the current campaign and despite Football Insider claiming that the Gers are planning to offer him a new contract, there could still be a possibility that he leaves during the summer and this may have to be planned for.

Hwang could be the ideal alternative to the 31-year-old, especially due to his performances for the Greek side this term.

Across 33 appearances since arriving last summer, the 5 foot 9 midfielder has registered eight goal contributions – four goals and four assists – while achieving a Sofascore rating of 7.14/10, ranking as the club’s sixth-best player this season.

He also ranks first in the squad for accurate passes per game (61.1), fourth for assists (four) and fifth for big chances created (three), suggesting he is not only an important member of the team having just joined a few months ago, but he could add an extra attacking dynamic to the Rangers’ midfield.

The 26-year-old - who journalist Konstantinos Lianos lauded as a "top, top player" - also impressed at the World Cup last year, playing all four matches for South Korea as they were eliminated at the last 16 stage by Brazil and having the experience of performing on the biggest stage will certainly help him at the Light Blues, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

Hwang averaged 1.5 shots and 70 touches per game, suggesting he was always keen on get on the ball and try and make something happen for South Korea.

Even if Jack does sign a new contract at Rangers, he only has a couple more years at the highest level and signing someone in the mould of Hwang could only improve the squad heading towards the future as the Korean sensation chases a new challenge.