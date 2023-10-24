Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers have produced a number of exciting young talents from their academy system over the years at Auchenhowie.

The likes of Alex Lowry, Zak Lovelace, and Ross McCausland will be hoping to be the next to come off the production line under Philippe Clement and follow in the footsteps of some terrific players.

Allan McGregor, who departed earlier this year, and current Everton ace Nathan Patterson are two relatively recent examples of stars who came through the youth set-up to impress in the first-team.

However, one player who looked set for a bright future at Ibrox before eventually moving elsewhere was the supremely talented central midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is currently outshining compatriot and Gers maestro Ryan Jack.

When did Gilmour leave Rangers?

The then-15-year-old whiz impressed enough at academy level for Rangers to join Premier League side Chelsea in 2017 for a reported development fee of £500k, plus possible add-ons.

It was claimed that manager Pedro Caixinha attempted to convince the teenage starlet to remain at Ibrox but the allure of top-flight football in England was too much for the midfielder to turn down.

Gilmour went on to play 22 first-team matches for the Blues and won a Champions League trophy during his time at Stamford Bridge, which also included a loan spell at Norwich City.

Where is Gilmour now?

The Scotland international left Chelsea to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion in a reported £10m package ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, but he only started seven Premier League games throughout the season.

However, the 22-year-old whiz, formerly an Auchenhowie prodigy, has enjoyed a strong start to the current term and has already racked up five league starts.

In fact, he has outperformed his Scotland teammate and Rangers central midfielder Jack in the process, due to his impressive displays for the Seagulls.

Gilmour, who was once hailed as "fabulous" by pundit Graeme Souness, has completed 94% of his attempted passes and made 1.4 key passes per game across eight Premier League outings this season.

He has also contributed with 1.1 tackles and interceptions and 3.1 ball recoveries per match, as per Sofascore, which shows that the Scottish gem has been able to make an impact at both ends of the pitch from a midfield position.

How has Jack performed this season?

Meanwhile, Jack has not enjoyed an excellent start to the current campaign as he has struggled to get into the starting XI on a regular basis.

The £12k-per-week maestro, who is one off 200 appearances in a Gers shirt, has only featured in five Scottish Premiership matches and has been named in the starting XI twice.

Rangers career Ryan Jack (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 199 Goals 15 Assists 15

He has showcased his reliability in possession with a pass completion rate of 91% but has only created 0.4 chances and made 0.2 tackles per match, along with zero interceptions and 2.6 ball recoveries per outing, as per Sofascore.

This has come after the experienced technician created 1.1 chances and made 1.8 tackles and interceptions per game across 26 top-flight clashes last term.

These statistics show that Jack's form has plummeted this season and Gilmour, who was once a youth team player looking up to his current Scotland teammates, is now and outshining him with more contributions defensive and offensively at Premier League level for Brighton.