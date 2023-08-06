Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale has been able to overhaul his playing squad throughout the summer transfer window with nine new signings.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues have brought in eight permanent additions to the team; including Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Danilo, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun and Jose Cifuentes.

They have also signed Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

That may not be the end of the club's business before the deadline passes, though, as it was recently reported that the Scottish giants are interested in Hamilton Academical youngster Ryan One.

Newcastle United, Burnley, Liverpool, and Celtic have also been named as teams that are keen on a swoop for the 17-year-old talent, although there is no mention of how much it would take to secure his signature over the coming weeks.

Where does Ryan One play?

The teenage prospect is a versatile attacker who could have a future in a plethora of positions based on his appearances for Hamilton so far.

One has featured through the middle as a centre-forward and on both flanks in his career to date, along with - interestingly - one outing as a defensive midfielder, and could be the long-term heir to Kemar Roofe at Ibrox.

The Scotland U17 international has played 33 senior matches so far, which is an impressive tally for such a young ace, and may not be a player who is signed with the intention of him being placed straight into the first-team picture.

Rangers have already brought in Lammers, Dessers, and Danilo to improve their options at the top end of the pitch and One could arrive as a player with the potential to eventually take Roofe's place in the squad to fight it out with the other three.

The Jamaica international is out of contract next summer and missed 35 matches through injury last season, after being absent for the same number of games throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

He has proven himself to be a liability for Beale with his inability to remain fit for large spells and this could harm his chances of securing a new deal over the next 12 months.

The signings of Lammers, Dessers, and Danilo could also restrict his game time and leave him as a reserve option this season, which is a role that could suit One at Ibrox.

At the age of 17, the Hamilton prodigy, who has recorded one assist in five competitive outings this term, could benefit from being on the bench and learning from the first-choice strikers.

One, who was recently hailed by scout and academy coach Ioannis Kyrapoglou as "fast" and a "craftsman", could also go out on loan to gain further first-team experience this season before coming back to replace Roofe when his contract expires next summer.

He could be an exciting heir to the former Leeds United man as his emergence as a regular at senior level for Hamilton, despite only turning 16 in June, suggests that the promising gem has immense potential that could be unearthed by Beale and his team over the years to come.