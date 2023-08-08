An update has emerged on one of Michael Beale's current Glasgow Rangers attackers and their future at Ibrox...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Zambia international Fashion Sakala has confirmed on Instagram (as relayed by The BBC) that he will be moving on from the Scottish giants after two years.

The 26-year-old attacker has revealed that this week marks the 'end' of his time with the Light Blues and that he will be bidding 'farewell' to the club.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

However, there is no mention of where the former K.V. Oostende star is moving to and no official announcement has been made by the Gers at this point, although he was not involved in the squad for their opening day 1-0 defeat away at Kilmarnock.

Who could Rangers replace Fashion Sakala with?

The exciting forward is a versatile gem who can play out wide or through the middle and Beale could instantly replace him by signing reported transfer target Brandon Vazquez from MLS outfit FC Cincinnati, who has reportedly been valued at up to €10m (£8.6m).

Whilst he is predominantly played as a centre-forward, the 24-year-old marksman also has experience playing out wide and could be a dream replacement for Sakala as a talented attacker who can be used in multiple positions.

The USA international also has the quality to make up for the goals and assists that Rangers are set to lose by allowing the Zambian dynamo to move on.

Last season, the current Gers ace produced 12 strikes and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, all of which came in his 29 Scottish Premiership outings.

This came after Sakala managed 12 goals and seven assists over 50 matches throughout his debut campaign in Scottish football under Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Only Antonio Colak, who has since left to join Parma Calcio 1913, and James Tavernier scored more Premiership goals than the Zambia international last season, which suggests that he was a reliable source of goals for Beale's side.

Vazquez, however, is a player who has the potential to offer greater goal threat if he is able to translate his form in America over to Scottish football.

The £8.6m-rated machine, who was once hailed as "ruthless" by football agent Chris Smith, has scored eight goals in his last nine games for club and country, which includes five goals in three MLS Leagues Cup outings.

His recent prolific form comes off the back of his impressive displays throughout 2022.

Vazquez plundered 19 goals and eight assists in 35 MLS appearances last year, as he showcased his ability to score and create goals at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, no Rangers striker produced more than 14 goals or seven assists during the 2022/23 Premiership campaign and this suggests that the USMNT star could be an outstanding option for the club in the final third.

Therefore, Beale could instantly replace Sakala by signing Vazquez as the 24-year-old gem, who still has plenty of years left ahead of him to grow and develop, and could fill in for the outgoing dynamo's versatility and quality up front.