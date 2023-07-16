Rangers are set for phase two of their transfer window in the coming weeks according to Dean Jones.

The Glasgow side have made seven signings so far this window, and their window is far from finished according to the journalist.

Who have Rangers signed so far?

Rangers have aimed to strengthen their squad this window with seven new arrivals at Ibrox.

Three forwards joined this summer, with Cyriel Dessers joining from Serie B outfit Cremonense on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be £4.5m. The Nigerian forward is joined by former Atalanta striker Sam Lammers, with the 26-year-old signing for the club for around £3m. Abdallah Sima was the final frontline addition this summer for Rangers, signing on a season-long loan from Premier League high-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Scottish league side also added four free transfers, with Kieran Dowell joining from Norwich, Jack Butland joining from Crystal Palace, Dujon Sterling moving from Chelsea and Leon Balogun returning to the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his Queens Park Rangers contract.

The club have lost some key names however, with Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander all departing on free transfers this summer. It's a big overhaul in the Rangers side, with all five of those players who left having been major pieces to the club's most recent title win, where the side also went invincible, under former manager Steven Gerrard back in the 2020/21 season.

The Gers have been linked with further additions ahead of this season as Michael Beale attempts to close the gap on Celtic, with Nottingham Forest centre-back reportedly close to completing a move to Ibrox, whilst the club could once again move for Feyenoord target Danilo after they had their first offer rejected weeks ago. LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes has also been linked with a move to the club.

According to transfer insider Jones, before Rangers can make any more signings, they have to "trim the squad".

What has Dean Jones said about Rangers?

When asked about what the rest of Rangers window will hold, Jones told FootballFanCast that the club have to "trim the squad" but there is a "second phase coming" to this window:

"They're also having to implement a bit of an exit strategy for players in the next couple of weeks in order to trim the squad and then be able to improve it. I think Michael Beale will be very satisfied so far with what's been done, but there will be a second phase coming."

What players will leave Rangers?

A number of players will have to leave the club in order to reduce the size of the squad which sits at a bloated 36.

One player who looks set to depart this summer is Glen Kamara. The Finland international has reportedly "demanded" a transfer from the club this summer with interest from Turkish side Besiktas, and has not traveled to the side's current pre-season training camp. Manager Beale previously said that a fee in the region of £5m would be enough to secure the services of the midfielder who was a regular under previous managers.

According to another report from the Daily Record, three more players could follow Kamara out of Ibrox, with Ianis Hagi, Ben Davies, and Borna Barisic all available should Rangers receive a good fee. Barisic in particular could be let go of should the player and club fail to agree on new terms if the club hope to make any money on the 31-year-old fullback who was integral to the successful Rangers sides of the previous seasons.

It remains to be seen who will leave the Gers to fund the second phase of this transfer window, but fans should be excited as the club seem to mean business this summer.