Glasgow Rangers target Sam Lammers is expected to imminently fly over for a medical to complete his move to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Who is Sam Lammers?

Lammers is a striker who is currently contracted to Atalanta, but having only ever made 19 senior first-team appearances, he’s spent the majority of his career out on loan. He's carried out temporary spells with Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Empoli and most recently Sampdoria during his time at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Light Blues were credited with an interest in the 26-year-old last month and reports later claimed that Michael Beale was set to step up his pursuit and was preparing to make a move after not only being impressed but being alerted to the centre-forward's availability in the Serie A.

If the following update is to be believed, a deal could be completed in the coming days.

Are Rangers signing Lammers?

According to The Scottish Mail on Sunday (via Rangers News), Lammers is "heading for a medical" and is likely to arrive in Glasgow "within the next 48 hours" to seal his switch to Ibrox. The Teddy Bears are "close" to reaching an agreement, with a deal expected to be finalised "this week".

Steven Gerrard reportedly wanted to sign the attacker back in 2020 when he was in charge, and whilst a move failed to come to fruition at the time, it seems he's finally on his way for a fee of £3.5m.

Rangers will be in the market for a new centre-forward to replace the departing Alfredo Morelos, and whilst Lammers has been lauded an “energetic” player by journalist Josh Bunting in terms of his running power, he’s not prolific enough in the final third so Beale should be looking to add a second forward signing to replace Morelos' goals.

The Dutchman, who has the ability to play with both feet, only scored one goal in 20 appearances at Sampdoria and ranked as Dejan Stankovic’s 10th worst-performing offensive player and 13th overall with a WhoScored match rating of just 6.43, failing to have any kind of positive impact during his time on the road.

Lammers wouldn’t offer any kind of versatility having only operated in his usual role through the middle for the majority of his career, playing three times in attacking midfield and just once out wide on the right wing, via Transfermarkt. The boss would be pretty limited to using him almost exclusively as a number nine, meaning Lammers will have to improve his end product to become a sure starter.