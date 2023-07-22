With Glasgow Rangers completing the majority of their transfer business early, signing seven players by mid-July, the onus is now on for Michael Beale to trim the squad and free up some of the wage bill for future purchases.

Antonio Colak has already departed, with the Gers actually making a profit on the striker following his £2.5m move to Parma, a year after he joined the club for £1.8m.

Glen Kamara is also set to leave the Light Blues after four and a half seasons in Glasgow, as Leeds United are looking at luring him South of the border for £4m and winger Scott Wright looks set to seal a move to Turkish side Pendikspor for £500k.

Michael Beale is certainly moving on the deadwood and Wright is a player that massively underperformed last season.

How many goals did Scott Wright score for Rangers?

After scoring the second goal in the 2022 Scottish Cup final, it looked as though he could be set to kick on and secure a regular spot in the starting XI last term, although it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Across 34 matches in all competitions, Wright failed to score a single goal and registered just two assists as he fell down the pecking order under Beale which resulted in him starting zero times between December and the end of the season.

Overall, he scored just eight times for the club and the 42-year-old could forget all about him by unearthing a young talent who shone for the B team during 2022/23 – Arron Lyall.

Who is Arron Lyall?

The youngster was making waves back in 2019, as Football Insider claimed that Lyall was highly rated among the academy staff, including Craig Mulholland and U20s coach Graeme Murty, even being handed his debut for the development side aged just 15.

Fast-forward four years and Lyall not only claimed both the Academy Player of the Year award and the B Team Players’ Player of the Year, but he also made his senior debut against Hibs.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored 15 times across 39 games for the B side, adding three assists and this earned him a two minute cameo against the Easter Road side in May as the Premiership season was drawing to a close, and he could have a chance to kick on next term.

Lyall does have experience, albeit limited, of senior football, playing four times for Inverness during the 2020/21 season. Their manager at the time, Neil McCann praised the youngster, saying:

“We’re delighted to bring Arron into the squad and thank Rangers for their help with getting the loan agreement until the end of the season.

“Arron is an exciting young player and while he may not be seen as a starter, him coming in helps us boost the squad on either of the wings, which is an area we are currently light in due to injuries and an intense run of fixtures.”

With space now sure to be vacated due to the departure of Wright, Lyall could potentially have an inroad to vital first-team minutes during 2023/24.