Glasgow Rangers target Cyriel Dessers is keen on making the move to Ibrox this summer, according to reliable reporter Scott Burns.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Dessers?

Michael Beale has made a quick start to the club’s summer transfer plans by bringing in four players already. The Gers have signed goalkeeper Jack Butland, full-back Dujon Sterling and attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell on free transfers. The club have also spent some money by bringing in forward Sam Lammers from Italian side Atalanta for €3.5m.

Despite already bolstering the attacking ranks, Beale and Rangers seemingly want to strengthen their option in the final third even further, with Dessers a real target.

A bid was submitted for the Cremonese forward earlier this month, although a report recently stated that the player has said no to a move to Scotland and favours remaining in Italy.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case in a fresh transfer twist shared by Burns. Writing for The Daily Record, the reporter said:

“Dessers remains keen on a move to Ibrox and is waiting for Rangers to make another offer.

“Reports in Italy claimed the Nigerian international had turned down a switch to Ibrox. Sources close to all sides of the deal are adamant that is not the case. Dessers is very much keen on a move to Scotland and for the chance to play in the Champions League.

“Rangers have already made multiple bids for the striker but have still to reach an agreement with Cremonese. The Ibrox side are expected to go back in for the 28-year-old but won’t be rushed into a deal.”

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

Dessers, hailed as "phenomenal" by members of the media, is 28 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-forward. The Nigeria international previously plied his trade in Belgium and the Netherlands before moving to Italy with Cremonese last summer.

In total, Dessers has made 280 club appearances throughout his career, scoring 111 goals and registering 40 assists. As per FBref, the striker ranks in the 92nd percentile for touches in the penalty area and 93rd for goals per shot on target, showing how he can be a real danger in the box.

He certainly knows where the back of the net is and has been described as someone who is “awkward to play against” because of his physical strength by journalist Josh Bunting, so he could prove to be a smart signing, joining Lammers in the process.