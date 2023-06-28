Rangers' loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima could include an option to make his move permanent, according to a report from The Herald.

Which striker are Rangers signing?

Rangers have recently submitted an undisclosed bid for Feyenoord striker Danilo, however it was instantly rejected by the Dutch champions, who are holding out for a fee of more than £5m if they are to part ways with the Brazilian.

The same report details that Michael Beale's main priority to bolster his attack is Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers, but those talks also appear to have stalled, with the Italian club's asking price of £6.5m deemed to be too high.

As reported by Football Insider, the Gers are in very advanced talks to sign Sima on loan, with negotiations progressing well, although a deal is still yet to be agreed.

Now, The Herald have provided a new update on the intricacies of the deal, stating the Light Blues could have the option to sign the Brighton ace on a permanent basis, should Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi rule that he is not part of his long-term plans.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete a switch to Ibrox this week, with Beale close to strengthening his squad ahead of the return to pre-season training this Friday.

The manager is said to be excited about adding the Senegal international to the squad, and the deal could be finalised in the coming days.

Who is Abdallah Sima?

The £21k-per-week attacker spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Angers, where he registered six goals in all competitions, displaying his versatility by featuring on both flanks, in attacking midfield, and at striker.

Hailed as a "fantastic prospect" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the forward also impressed during his time with Slavia Prague, scoring 11 league goals in the 2020-21 campaign, and receiving a man-of-the-match award from the BBC against Rangers in the Europa League.

One of the former Angers man's defining traits is his pace, clocking in at 35.64 km/h in Ligue 1 last season, indicating he would be able to cause real problems for Scottish Premiership defences with his speed.

Given some of the performances Sima has put in for both Slavia Prague and Angers, it is exciting news that he is edging closer towards a switch to Ibrox, and that Rangers have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.