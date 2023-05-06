Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to leave this summer, having not been offered a new contract by manager Michael Beale, and Football Insider have confirmed he has a number of offers on the table.

Which Rangers players could leave this summer?

The Gers are set to part ways with a number of first-team players this summer, with Beale confirming Ryan Kent will not be offered a new deal, although he has played down reports the winger has held talks with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

In the same report, the Light Blues manager also confirms Malik Tillman will not play again this season, however he hints that he would be interested in signing him on a permanent basis, if the player himself is willing to make the switch to Ibrox.

With Rangers closing in on the signing of Jack Butland, veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor may also choose to call time on his playing career, although he will wait until the summer before making his final decision.

Beale recently confirmed the club "haven't come forward" with a contract offer for Morelos, and Football Insider now report multiple clubs across Europe are eyeing the striker, who is set to announce his next club within weeks.

The Colombian wants to give it his all in his final five games as a Gers player, before deciding where he moves next, with clubs in Italy, Spain and multiple other countries said to have made offers.

The likes of Filip Helander, Scott Arfield and John McLaughlin are also understood to be joining the striker in leaving Glasgow this summer.

Is letting Morelos leave the right decision?

The 26-year-old has been a regular starter under Beale, recording 11 goals and six assists in 30 Scottish Premiership games this season, so it is a little surprising the manager is willing to let him leave.

That said, the Rangers boss may be eager to bring in his own personnel, rather than relying on players who have already had their chance to impress at Ibrox, with journalist Dean Jones claiming the forward probably needs a "fresh start."

The "terrific" £33k-per-week marksman will be remembered fondly by Rangers fans, not least because of the part he played in the title-winning 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 league goals.

However, it is time for a new era at Ibrox, and Morelos could be replaced by Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, who is joint-second in the Ligue 2 goal-scoring charts this season.