Rangers are now looking at replacements for Alfredo Morelos this summer, with Michael Beale unconvinced he trusts the striker to lead the line next season, according to a report from Football Insider.

Will Alfredo Morelos leave Rangers this summer?

Morelos' £33k-per-week contract with the Gers is set to expire at the end of the season, and there have been conflicting reports about whether the striker is going to extend his stay at Ibrox.

Back in February, it was reported the Colombian knocked back interest from Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor, while it was also suggested that both the club and the player himself had not yet given up hope on agreeing fresh terms.

However, there has been no progress in contract talks since that point, with The Daily Star indicating contract talks have been shelved until the summer, with Beale keen to wait until the end of the season before reaching a final decision.

According to a report from Football Insider, the forward has not agreed a deal with Galatasaray, despite reports from elsewhere, and a potential deal with the Turkish side is still considered a long way off.

Even so, interest is now growing in the 26-year-old, with clubs from France, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey all holding an interest, meaning the chances of him leaving Ibrox are ever-increasing.

The former HJK Helsinki man would be happy to stay at Rangers, but Beale is not convinced he trusts him to lead the line next season, and the club are actively looking at new striker options.

Should Rangers let Alfredo Morelos go?

The Cerete-born marksman has been a fine servant for Rangers over the years, recording 122 goals and 58 assists in 263 appearances for the club. However, it may be best for all parties if he moves on.

Despite being lauded "superb" by members of the media a little over a year ago, the 11-time Colombia international has not been at his best during the current campaign, failing to score in his last six Scottish Premiership games.

Not only that, but the Gers already have some good options in attacking areas, with Antonio Colak returning to form in recent weeks, netting a brace in the 4-1 victory against Hibernian in early March.

Crucially, if Beale does not trust Morelos, there is no point offering him fresh terms, and Rangers should continue to look for a replacement ahead of the summer transfer window.