Rangers were beaten 1-0 at home to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend and it has led to a fierce debate over the future of manager Michael Beale.

Did Rangers deserve to lose to Celtic?

The Gers were hoping to overtake their rivals in the SPL table on Sunday afternoon, knowing that victory would take them two points ahead of them, giving them an early advantage in the title race in the process.

Instead, it proved to be a hugely frustrating afternoon at Ibrox, with Kyogo Furuhashi's late first-half strike ending up being the difference between the two sides.

Kemar Roofe had seen a goal ruled out by VAR before Celtic had opened the scoring - it was either a harsh or a fair decision, depending on your stance or level of bias - and Beale's side never truly threatened to consistently create chances after that goal, despite some half-decent openings.

The defeat has cranked up the pressure on Beale, who was already feeling the heat going into the match, having overseen a dreadful 5-1 loss away to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week.

There is now much debate of whether the Englishman should keep his job or not, and it is certainly a talking point that is creating plenty of anger among the Rangers fanbase.

What has Barry Ferguson said about Michael Beale?

Speaking in response to an angry caller on The Go Radio Football Show on Sunday, former Rangers captain Ferguson reacted angrily to being told he was a "cheerleader" for Beale, claiming calls for the manager's head are "absolute garbage":

"What are you talking about cheerleader? You are four games into a season and you are wanting a manager out? I totally disagree with you, there you go. I totally disagree with you and I am allowed my opinion. How am I a cheerleader for him? Don't say I am a cheerleader. You are talking absolute nonsense mate."

The behaviour from the Gers fan accusing Ferguson of being a cheerleader is indicative of the modern football supporter, with so many feeling that former players try too hard to defend managers and generally stick up for the club they used to be play for.

This is largely nonsense, of course, and Ferguson is simply showing some patience with Beale, feeling that sacking a manager just four games into the new season would be knee-kerk by Rangers, at a time when there is no need to panic and stability is needed at Ibrox.

Granted, the last two matches clearly haven't been good enough, and the manager deserves a lot of the criticism that has come his way, but while in the past bosses were given more time to overcome a difficult period for their team, there are now calls for sackings to take place as soon as a slightly iffy spells arrive.

For now, Beale arguably has enough credit in the bank to keep his job, but if results don't improve a lot once the international break is over, a decision may have to be made.