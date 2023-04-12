Rangers are becoming increasingly likely to lose Borna Barisic this summer, with the club yet to open contract talks with the left-back, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which Rangers players could leave this summer?

Michael Beale has confirmed that he expects his squad to undergo a major overhaul in the summer, recently admitting the group is going to look "completely different" in ten games' time, and multiple first-team players could depart.

Alfredo Morelos' contract is up at the end of the season, and the club are still yet to offer the Colombian a new deal, despite interest from teams in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Turkey.

The striker is not the only key player who could be on the move this summer, as Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor are currently all set to leave at the end of the campaign, upon the expiration of their contracts.

Not only are the Gers unwilling to offer Morelos a new deal as of yet, but they still haven't opened talks with Barisic, meaning the possibility of him leaving the club is growing, according to a new update from Football Insider.

The Light Blues are expecting bids for the left-back in the upcoming window, and there are now said to be major doubts about his future, amid interest from clubs in Turkey and France.

Suitors are said to be preparing offers for the Croatian, and he could leave Ibrox if Rangers' asking price is met, although the report does not specify how much that would be.

Should Rangers let Borna Barisic leave?

We think it is another baffling decision from the board to not initiate talks with the 30-year-old, as he has been a vital player for the Gers so far this season, particularly in an attacking sense.

In the Scottish Premiership this term, the Croatia international has scored one goal and registered nine assists, most recently setting up James Tavernier's second goal in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Given that he is now 30 years old, Beale may perhaps be a little concerned about offering the £18k-per-week defender a long-term deal, but his performances this season have arguably been at a level good enough to merit a three-year extension.

In the Scottish Premiership, Barisic is ranked as Rangers' second-best performing player as per Sofascore behind only Tavernier, averaging a 7.47 match rating throughout 27 SPFL appearances, so he is clearly a trusted member of the squad, and the club should look to offer him a new contract at the earliest opportunity.