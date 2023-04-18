Rangers left-back Borna Barisic could seek a move away from Ibrox this summer, potentially to the Premier League, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers have informed centre-back Fillip Helander that he is free to leave at the end of the season, and they are already looking at new options in defence, with Jonathan Panzo being scouted on multiple occasions.

Michael Beale is said to be a huge fan of Panzo, but he is not the only defender the manager has his eye on, as the Light Blues are also said to be keeping tabs on Thomas Kristensen, who currently plays for Aarhus.

Rangers' need to bring in a new defender may be exacerbated by the fact Barisic could leave this summer, with the club yet to open contract talks to extend the left-back's stay at Ibrox beyond next summer.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, O'Rourke has indicated the 30-year-old may not be interested in signing a new deal to remain with the Light Blues, as time is running out if he wants to move to the Premier League.

The journalist said: "I think it's going to be another interesting summer for Borna Barišić.

"He’s going into the final year of his contract at Ibrox and he's been mentioned in transfer windows gone by as potentially moving on from Rangers.

"He's now 30 years old, so I think it is coming to a time of his career that if he is to leave, this could be the window for him to potentially move.

"That’s especially if he wants to come to the Premier League and he's going to have to do it sooner rather than later right now.”

Will Borna Barisic leave this summer?

Given his age, the "outstanding" defender, as dubbed by Steven Gerrard, may feel like he needs to leave now if he wants to play in the Premier League, and he could be frustrated that Rangers are yet to initiate contract talks, as he has been a stand-out player this season.

The £18k-per-week Croatian has recorded nine assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, which is a fantastic return for a left-back, placing him joint-third in the entire league, while he is also ranked third by WhoScored for his average match rating this season.

Beale may need to rebuild his squad this summer, given that his side trail Celtic by 12 points in the Scottish Premiership, however Barisic should undoubtedly be kept at the club, and offered a long-term contract.