Rangers are now keen on signing Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, who is attracting the interest of several top European clubs, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

Who is Brian Gutierrez?

Despite being just 19-years-old, Gutierrez already has a great deal of first-team experience under his belt, making a total of 71 MLS appearances over the past three seasons, cementing himself as a very important player for Chicago Fire.

Not only that, the young midfielder has also started to make a name for himself at international level, making a total of seven appearances for the USA U20 side, scoring two goals in the process.

Throughout his career so far, the starlet has featured on both wings, and in the centre of midfield, which could make him an ideal target for Rangers, who need to replace the likes of Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, with the trio out of contract.

The Daily Mail report the Light Blues are one of the clubs keen on signing the Chicago Fire ace, having been impressed with his performances, with Manchester United, and other unnamed Premier League sides also being named as potential suitors.

However, the British sides may struggle to secure a work permit for the American, and a number of other European sides are also keen to take him, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Girona.

Should Rangers sign Gutierrez?

Hailed as a "special player" by members of the media, the starlet has impressed both defensively and on the front foot over the course of the past year, ranking in the 86th percentile for blocks, and in the 80th for assists per 90 compared to his positional peers.

As previously highlighted, the 5 foot 10 midfielder is capable of playing in a number of different positions, however he has most commonly been utilised at left midfield, impressing Sun Times Sports reporter Brian Sandalow in the process.

Although Sandalow stresses that the Illinois-born ace needs a "smidge more polish", he also adds that he has "taken quite a step forward this season", indicating that he is ready to take the next step in his career.

An average of 1.5 dribbles per game this season ranks Gutierrez second in the Chicago Fire squad, further demonstrating his attacking threat, and he could be a very exciting signing for Rangers, if they are able to secure a work permit.