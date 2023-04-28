Rangers have suffered a "big blow" with the news that Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent may be ruled out against Celtic, according to former player Alan Hutton.

What's the latest Rangers injury news?

The Gers have a number of injury issues to deal with heading into this Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, with Ryan Jack set to miss out for a few more weeks, while striker Antonio Colak is also considered a doubt.

Goldson has missed the last three games due to an injury problem, with Kent missing the last two, and Hutton has now claimed the duo are unlikely to feature against Celtic on Sunday.

In an interview with Football Insider, the former Rangers man insisted that he does not expect to see too many changes to the side that were defeated 2-0 against Aberdeen last time out, saying: “Goldson looks like he is going to be missed from what I hear.

“Kent as well, they could be a big blow for Rangers moving forward. Unless they come back in and declare themselves fit, I do not see much change [to the team] from what we saw at the weekend.

“It was not a great result but the performance was not as bad as people think. So I do not really see too many changes from that game the other day.“

Will Goldson and Kent be fit to play on Sunday?

There are conflicting reports as to whether Goldson will be able to feature against Celtic this weekend, as Michael Beale has previously claimed he will be fit to play, so it remains to be seen whether the centre-back makes the starting XI.

If the £37k-per-week defender does get the nod at the back, it will be a welcome boost for the Light Blues, considering he is ranked by Sofascore as their fourth-best performing player in the Scottish Premiership this season, averaging a 7.27 match rating.

Kent has yet again hit double figures for assists in the Scottish Premiership, most recently setting up Malik Tillman's second goal in the 2-0 victory against Dundee United, and journalist Joshua Barrie has claimed the £18k-per-week winger looks an improved player since Beale took over as manager.

Both players what it takes to beat Celtic at Hampden, having started in last year's 2-1 victory in the Scottish Cup semi-final, so it will be a real blow for Beale if neither are available to play on Sunday.