Rangers are "closing in" on the signing of Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, having reached an agreement on the "final fee", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which striker are Rangers signing?

The Gers have expressed an interest in Feyenoord striker Danilo, however, they had an opening bid of £3.5m immediately rejected by the Dutch side earlier this week, as it was way below their valuation.

In fact, there have been reports that Feyenoord could demand as much as £17m for the Brazilian, as they are currently under no pressure to cash-in, meaning the Light Blues could turn their attention to other targets.

Michael Beale has been pushing to sign Dessers for quite some time, having sanctioned a seven-figure bid at the beginning of June, and the manager is now inching closer to completing a deal for the 28-year-old.

Taking to Twitter, Romano has now claimed that Rangers and Cremonese have reached an agreement regarding the "final fee" for the £19k-per-week forward, with the documents to finalise the move currently being drafted.

The Gers are "closing in" on a deal for the Cremonese striker, with an agreement now "imminent", indicating that the deal could be done in the next few days.

"Understand Rangers are closing in on deal for Cyriel Dessers. Agreement now imminent with Cremonese for Nigerian striker — here we go soon. Clubs have agreed on final fee and all documents are being drafted."

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

The Nigerian forward has regularly been finding the back of the net in some of Europe's major leagues for quite some time now, firing home 20 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord during the 2021-22 campaign, before completing a switch to the Serie A.

During his time with Cremonese, the Belgium-born attacker has not been quite as prolific, registering seven goals in all competitions last term, however, he has been playing in a poor side, who ended up finishing second-bottom in the Serie A.

Hailed as "phenomenal" by members of the media, the former Feyenoord man's previous exploits indicate he could be a fantastic acquisition for Rangers, having amassed 140 goal contributions in 212 games at centre-forward throughout his career so far.

There are aspects of the Nigeria international's game that could improve, considering he has averaged just 0.06 assists per 90 over the past year, and 0.91 aerials won, placing him in the 23rd and 21st percentile respectively.

All in all, though, Rangers should be excited by the imminent arrival of Dessers, as his goal-scoring record has been very impressive for a number of years, and there is every indication he could be a success in the Scottish Premiership.