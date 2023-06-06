Rangers have submitted a significant seven figure bid for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, with manager Michael Beale pushing to get a deal done, according to reports.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Rangers have identified several targets at striker, having recently registered their interest in signing West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant, who will be allowed to leave the Baggies in the summer.

The Gers also have their eye on some options from abroad, including HNK Rijeka's Matija Frigan, who they have lodged an enquiry about, with Football Insider reporting the Croatian side are set to hold out for £5.2m to sanction his departure.

It recently emerged that the Light Blues are keen on signing Dessers, and they have now taken this interest one step further, by lodging an official bid for the Cremonese forward.

According to a report from The Daily Record, Rangers have now made their move to sign the striker, lodging a significant seven figure bid, having had their opening offer turned down, with Beale now pushing to get a deal done.

The Gers manager wants to bring in a replacement for outgoing striker Alfredo Morelos, and the 28-year-old has been a long-term target to bolster the frontline.

Cremonese paid £6m to sign the forward from Genk last summer, and they are determined to recoup as much of that fee as possible, although it remains to be seen how much the Light Blues are willing to pay.

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

The Nigerian has played for a number of clubs across Europe, most notably playing a key role for Feyenoord en-route to the Europa Conference League final in the 2021-22 season, scoring ten goals, the highest number of any player in the competition.

Feyenoord are not the only Dutch team that the forward has played for, netting 15 league goals in 26 games for Heracles during the 2019-20 season, while he also spent time in Belgium with Genk.

Hailed as "phenomenal" by members of the media, the £28k-per-week has a solid goal-scoring record throughout his career, and he could be an excellent addition to Beale's squad, particularly considering he is proven in European competition.

Although Dessers' spell at Cremonese was not particularly successful, with the Serie A side being relegated, he still managed to record ten goals in all competitions, an impressive feat in a struggling side, and Rangers should look to conclude a deal at the earliest opportunity.