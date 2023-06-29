Rangers have had an offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo swiftly turned down by the Dutch club, however Michael Beale remains keen, according to a report from The Daily Record.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers are in the latter stages of their negotiations for Brighton & Hove Albion's Abdallah Sima, with talks over a loan deal progressing well, although Alan Hutton believes Beale would much rather sign him on a permanent basis.

The former Rangers man does not expect the manager to bring too many players in on loan, and the manager has identified a number of other targets in attacking areas, who could be brought to Ibrox on a permanent basis.

Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers is still being monitored by the Light Blues, having seen their previous approaches turned down earlier in the window, and Danilo also remains a potential option.

However, The Daily Record report the Gers have had a low-ball offer for the Feyenoord striker immediately turned down, with the bid falling way short of the Dutch side's asking price.

The Eredivisie champions expect to receive more than £5m for the striker, with the two clubs currently "miles apart", however there are indications that Rangers could return to the negotiating table.

Despite the knock back, the 24-year-old remains high on Beale's list of potential attacking targets, but Dessers remains the priority for the time being.

Which striker are Rangers signing?

Dessers is Rangers' top target at present, and it is clear to see why, given the Nigerian's goal-scoring record over the past few years, most notably scoring ten goals for Feyenoord en-route to the Europa Conference League final in 2022.

However, Danilo has also impressed for the Dutch side, having been hailed as their "best finisher" by former manager Erik ten Hag, and he netted ten league goals last season, the second-highest amount in the squad.

The Sao Paolo-born forward's qualities do not stop there, averaging 0.2 assists per 90 in the past year, placing him in the 87th percentile, when compared to his positional peers.

Having only recently turned 24, the £8k-per-week attacker is four years younger than Dessers, and he is already recording similar attacking numbers, with the latter netting nine goals during his last season in the Eredivisie.

At the moment, Rangers appear to be some way off Feyenoord's asking price, but if they are able to reach an agreement in the future, Danilo could be a solid addition to Beale's squad.