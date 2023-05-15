Rangers are on the brink of completing the signing of Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, having beaten Stoke City in the race for his signature, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale has confirmed that a number of players will leave the Gers this summer, with Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos set to leave, while Ryan Kent, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Scott Arfield are also expected to seek pastures new.

As such, the manager will need to revamp his squad this summer, and the Light Blues are in talks with several players, including Luis Palma, who has caught the eye of Ibrox scouts with his performances for Aris Thessaloniki this season.

Moves for Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland are also said to be close, and Rangers have now beaten the latter club to the signing of Sterling, according to a recent report.

As per Football Insider, the Gers have finalised the deal to sign Sterling, with the right-back rejecting offers from Chelsea and Stoke and choosing to make the move north of the border.

A medical is scheduled to take place soon, with transfer paperwork also set to be completed, and the announcement of the defender's move is imminent.

The 23-year-old is said to have had a tour of Ibrox, as well as the club's Auchenhowie training headquarters, having put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Will Sterling be a good signing for Rangers?

After signing him on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, Stoke manager Alex Neil lauded the Chelsea ace as a "talented young player", and he went on to be an important player for the Potters in the Championship, making 26 league appearances.

The Englishman would have probably featured more regularly if his season was not hampered with injury issues, namely a groin problem which ruled him out for nine games, and one concern for Beale will be how much time he spends on the sidelines.

As per the Daily Record, the £22k-per-week defender hardly played for 18 months at one point in his career, which has set him back considerably, but he has taken significant strides this season, ranking highly in the Stoke squad for tackles, interceptions and clearances.

If Sterling's injury problems are behind him, he could prove to be a very good signing for Rangers, with journalist Nizaar Kinsella going as far to say he is still capable of playing at the "highest level" just over a year ago.