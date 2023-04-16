Rangers have told centre-back Filip Helander that he is surplus to requirements and free to find a new club in the summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which players could leave Rangers this summer?

There are a number of first-team players out of contract in the summer, with the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack currently set to leave the Gers, should fresh terms not be offered in the coming weeks.

Helander's contract is also set to expire, with journalist Jonny McFarlane recently claiming it's an "extremely sad situation" that the centre-back is poised to leave the club, as despite being limited in possession of the ball, he is a "brilliant defender".

However, the Rangers hierarchy now appear to have made their minds up, with Football Insider reporting the 29-year-old has been told he is free to find a new club in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that his £15k-per-week deal will not be extended, having failed to cement a regular place in the starting XI due to injury issues, which have plagued him during his time at Ibrox.

Former manager Steven Gerrard is said to have rated the Sweden international highly, and he was even keen to take him to Aston Villa when he first took charge in November 2021, but his time in Glasgow now seems to be coming to an end.

Should Rangers let Helander leave?

It is a real shame the former Bologna man has been affected by injuries throughout his time at Ibrox, missing a total of 110 games due to foot and knee issues, as when he has been able to hold down a place in the team, he has often been very impressive.

Rangers fans will remember the Malmo-born defender fondly for his performances in the title-winning 2020-21 season, during which he made 21 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, averaging a 7.10 Sofascore match rating.

That said, the Light Blues are coping just fine without Helander, conceding just 32 league goals this season, and they are well-stocked at centre-back, with the likes of Connor Goldson and John Souttar tied down until the summer of 2026.

Overall, Michael Beale is making the right decision by allowing Helander to seek pastures new at the end of the season, as it is far too much of a risk to hand out a new contract to a player with such a poor injury record.