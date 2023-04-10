Rangers manager Michael Beale's comments about a summer spending spree are "nonsense", as the club will not have much money to spend, Frank McAvennie has recently told Football Insider.

What are Rangers' plans for the summer?

Beale has recently clarified that Rangers will be able to bring in new recruits this summer, in order to try and close the gap on Celtic next season, saying: "There are no restrictions on budget, there is money to spend in the summer - it's a good amount, I think, for a Rangers manager, compared to what I've seen in previous years. I'm really positive about the summer."

There are clearly plans to replace a number of first-team players, as the Gers boss has claimed the squad will look "completely different" by the time they come back for pre-season, and 99.9% of the big decisions are said to have already been made.

However, McAvennie does not think the 42-year-old is being completely truthful when he talks to the press about his plans for next season, telling Football Insider: “I do not think they have got the money,”

“The manager is coming out and talking about how it is going to be the biggest spending they have ever had, what a lot of nonsense – garbage.

“Unless he gets a lot of players out, they can’t bring players in. They are still trying to play catch up with Celtic and it is a hard job at the moment.

“They are trying to spend money that they have not got. Maybe they are just better keeping the players that are there and say no more spending at the moment to try and get the club on a level footing.“

Who could Rangers sign this summer?

It remains to be seen whether McAvennie's assessment of the Light Blues' financial situation is accurate, however it is clear they already have their eye on a number of transfer targets for the summer window.

The Gers are said to have an active interest in goalkeeper Sokratis Dioudis, and the Zaglebie Lubin shot-stopper is not a signing that would break the bank, as he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

In-beom Hwang has also been scouted by Rangers, and they have been hugely impressed by the midfielder's performances for Olympiacos, indicating they could make a move at the end of the season, particularly considering Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield could all depart.

With Alfredo Morelos' contract set to expire at the end of the season, Josh Maja is a top target to replace the Colombian, and the striker could be a solid addition to the squad, having scored 13 goals and bagged five assists in 30 Ligue 2 games this season.