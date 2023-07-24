Rangers' summer move for Feyenoord attacker Danilo is now thought to be "very close" to being completed, according to a new update regarding his future.

How much does Danilo earn?

The Gers know the importance of having a productive summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen in various areas of the pitch and close the gap to Celtic, but a goalscorer is perhaps the most important addition.

Last season, Michael Beale's side again found themselves lagging behind their rivals, falling short in the major competitions, including the Scottish Premiership title race, and bringing in more attacking quality has to be at the forefront of the club's transfer plans.

Rangers have been continually linked with a move for Feyenoord hero Danilo throughout the summer, seeing him as an ideal man to come in and provide more firepower in the final third after the exit of Alfredo Morelos.

The £8,300-a-week-earning Danilo scored ten goals in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season - but only 14 of those matches were starts - and he also found the net twice in the Europa League, with three assists also coming his way in the former to boot.

While the one-cap Brazil Under-23 international isn't out of contract at Feyenoord until the summer of 2026, it seems increasingly likely that he will be plying his trade at Rangers next season, following a new update.

Could Rangers sign Danilo?

According to AD [via Ibrox News], Danilo is now "very close" to sealing his switch to Scotland, following a fourth bid from the Gers that has come close to matching Feyenoord's valuation of him. The report states that they are "approaching the ultimate bid for Danilo’s asking price", with the amount in question thought to be £6m.

Beale is clearly very keen on getting his man, hence the constant bids for him, possibly seeing him as someone who can transform his attacking options moving forward.

Danilo could be such an exciting signing by Rangers ahead of the start of the new SPL season, at a time when they will again be looking to pip Celtic to title glory. They will be the underdogs in that respect, but acquiring the services of the Feyenoord star could certainly improve their chances of going all the way.

The Brazilian has scored 29 times in 81 Eredivisie appearances overall, which is an impressive tally, and nine assists also show that he is more than just a goalscorer.

At 24, Danilo's footballing peak should still be on the horizon, meaning the Gers could have him in and around his best for six or seven years, and he could thrive being the main man in attack - which he isn't at Feyenoord - following the exit of the talismanic and unpredictable Morelos earlier in the transfer window.

It is a move that could ultimately suit all parties in the end, with Feyenoord getting the amount they are requesting the player, Danilo himself getting a fresh challenge at a major club and Rangers bringing in a talented attacking player who can make a world of difference to their chances of trophy succes moving forward.