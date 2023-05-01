Rangers are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace's Jack Butland, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers are looking to get a lot of their work done early in the upcoming transfer window, with it recently being reported they have made an aggressive move to sign Aris left-winger Luis Palma, who has impressed club scouts.

With Allan McGregor's contract due to expire at the end of the season, the goalkeeper is set to make a decision about his future this summer, but given that he is 41 years old, the veteran may not be first-choice, even if he decides to carry on playing.

To potentially replace the Rangers legend, the Light Blues have previously been linked with a £3.5m move for Preston North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman, but they are now advancing towards the signing of a different English goalkeeper.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gers have opened talks with Butland about a summer move to Ibrox, with the Manchester United loanee's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson had already started to work on the move before leaving to join Nottingham Forest in April, with Michael Beale still pushing for the deal, and the Englishman could become the club's first summer signing.

Having struggled for game time in recent years, the 30-year-old would be very keen to make the switch to Ibrox, and Palace would not stand in his way, as they will make no attempt to renew his £35k-per-week contract.

Should Rangers sign Jack Butland?

The Bristol-born shot-stopper's lack of minutes in recent seasons may be a mild concern for Rangers, failing to cement himself as Palace's first choice after leaving Stoke, but class is permanent.

Joe Hart was in a similar position before he joined Celtic, and he has since gone on to cement himself as the number one for Ange Postecoglou's side, so it may not take Butland too long to get up to speed.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the nine-time England international could be a solid addition if he is able to rediscover his form from the 2018-19 season, in which he was ranked by Sofascore as Stoke's sixth-best performing player.

At 30 years old, the 6 foot 4 shot-stopper still has time on his side to turn his career around, and his availability on a free transfer would make him a low-risk signing for Beale.