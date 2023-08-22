Glasgow Rangers have "looked into" signing defender Jake Cooper for manager Michael Beale, as well as another English Championship player, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Cooper has been a long-term target for the Gers, with a £3m bid being knocked back by Millwall way back in the summer of 2018, and they have now set their sights on signing him once again, but there will be stiff competition for his signature.

As reported by Football Insider, both Leeds United and West Brom are also in the race for the defender, who is now entering the final year of his contract with his current club, meaning he may be available for a cut-price fee.

The Light Blues have already made contact over a deal for the centre-back this summer, and he is not the only English Championship player they are interested in, with Football Insider reporting they are also plotting a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field.

The Scottish giants are said to be big admirers of the 25-year-old, with Beale well aware of his abilities, due to the time he spent working with him at Loftus Road, and Jones has now provided an update on Rangers' pursuit of the duo. In an interview with GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said:

“They're not thrilling targets to have, and I don't think there will be Rangers fans out there doing cartwheels over being linked with players like this. But it's not the first time Championship players of this type have been linked with Rangers since Michael Beale joined the club.

“There have been times when the rumours have turned out to be true or very close. There also have been times when they've not caught fire. So, we'll have to see whether these two can become legitimate transfer options. But clearly, they have at least looked into them. And I think that’s wise because they won’t go too far adrift if they’re players of this level and could fit in quite well.”

How good is Jake Cooper?

The Millwall defender was indispensable to manager Gary Rowett last season, appearing in all 46 of the club's Championship games, in a season where they only narrowly missed out on finishing in the top six, finishing one point below Sunderland.

Rowett hailed the 28-year-old after the Lions' 1-0 win against Reading in March 2022, saying:

“It was a good delivery from Jed Wallace and Jake rises highest against his old club. It was a great header and he’s scored a few of them in recent weeks. He’s been invaluable to us.

“I thought he was excellent today. As our captain, he gave a real leadership performance. And to cap it all with a goal that wins us the game was really nice.”

As such, it is clear the 6 foot 3 Englishman could have a positive influence in the dressing room at Ibrox, given his leadership abilities, and he has proven he is a solid player at Championship level.

Given that Cooper could also be available for a reduced fee, in light of his contract situation, he could be a top signing for Rangers this summer, and it looks as if it remains one to watch in the final days of the window.